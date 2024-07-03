UFC champion Jon Jones weighs in on “spirit channeling and magic” in MMA

By Susan Cox - July 3, 2024

UFC champion Jon Jones is weighing in on ‘spirit channeling and magic’ in MMA.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (27-1 MMA) at 36 is the UFC heavyweight champion.

Jones last fought in March 2023 at UFC 285 where he defeated Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) by first-round submission to win the heavyweight title vacated by Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA).

The 36-year-old New Yorker is said to be preparing to put his title on the line when he gets in the cage with Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) later this year.

The two were originally scheduled to fight back in November of 2023 at UFC 295, but the bout was cancelled due to an injury suffered by the champion.

Jones father, Arthur, was a pastor at Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ in Binghamton, New York. Arthur Jones wanted his son to follow suit and become a pastor, but ‘Bones’ was intent on pursuing mixed martial arts.

The younger Jones is an ardent follower of the faith of Christianity and often quotes the bible on social media.

Jon Jones took to ‘X‘ earlier today with the following post:

“There has been a lot of talk about spirit channeling and magic in MMA lately. This stuff is all very real. I felt all types of weird energies walking into those arenas. Looking certain opponents in the eyes. I want to let you all know that Jesus Christ is king, he is and always will be undefeated. Every knee shall bow.”

It was during the lead-up to the recent fight between Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA) and Jiri Prochazka (30-5 MMA) this past Saturday at UFC 303 that ‘BJP’ alleged that ‘Poatan‘ relied on magic and spiritual rituals before his wins in the cage.

Pereira defended his light heavyweight title by defeating Prochazka by TKO at 0:13 of round 2 this past weekend.

Pereira has acknowledged in the past that he does channel the spirit of his Indigenous Brazilian tribe during his fights.

Seemingly, Jones is making is known that he acknowledges there is spirit channeling and magic in MMA and it’s nothing to be admonished or criticized for.

What do you think of Jon Jones commentary on social media?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

