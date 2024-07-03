Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Card and Start Times

By Susan Cox - July 3, 2024

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Card and Start Times have been officially announced.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry

The ‘Fear No Man’ PPV event is airing on DAZN on Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Headlining the event is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing bout.

Paul is sporting 9 wins (6 by KO) and 1 loss in the ring. The 27 year olds only loss came against Tommy Fury by split-decision in February of 2023.

Perry has zero wins and 1 loss in the boxing ring. ‘Platinum’ had a record of 14-8 in MMA and is the current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) headliner.

‘The Problem Child’ was originally scheduled to fight Mike Tyson on July 20th, but that bout had to be rescheduled due to illness on the part of  ‘Iron Mike’. Paul vs. Tyson will now take place on Friday, Nov. 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The current Paul vs. Perry fight card and DAZN PPV lineup can be found below:
Fear No Man PPV Main Event on DAZN:

  • Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry (8×3)

Fear No Man PPV Main Card on DAZN (9 p.m. ET):

  • Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan (10×2)
  • Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman (8×3)
  • Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi (10×3)
  • Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall (6×3)
  • Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence (8×2)

Fear No Man ‘Prelims’ on YouTube (6:30 p.m. ET):

  • TBA

Jake Paul, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour‘ shared his thoughts on the bout with Perry and his prediction for who will be the victor:

“I’m not slowing down for anybody. If people want to delay fights, I’ve got to get my experience in the ring. I love fighting. I love going under the bright lights and I love putting on shows for the fans and I will become champion but to do that, I need experience. Hopefully, Mike Perry can last and give me a good eight rounds but we’ll see what happens. I don’t think he has what it takes to last that long.”

Will you be watching on July 20th? Do you think Perry can defeat Paul and attain his first victory in the boxing ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

