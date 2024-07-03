Exclusive: Saemapetch banking on experience to beat Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 23

Fourth-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex firmly believes he holds the key to derailing top-ranked Nico Carrillo’s hype train.

Both men collide in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, July 5.

Carrillo’s ascent has been nothing short of spectacular since he made his promotional debut in 2023.

The Scottish sensation has stormed through his opponents with three consecutive victories, each ending in devastating fashion.

His most notable triumph came against former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama in December 2023. There, he scored a second-round knockout, propelling himself to the top spot in the division’s rankings.

Despite the fanfare surrounding Carrillo, Saemapetch exudes a calm confidence ahead of their impending showdown.

In fact, the prospect of facing someone of Carrillo’s caliber only fuels the Thai superstar’s excitement as he prepares to step into the ring.

“I never handpick my fights. I keep in mind that my opponent would always be stronger than me, so when I was paired with Carrillo, I was not worried,” the #4-ranked featherweight Muay Thai said.

“When I received the contract, I immediately went to work. I’ve been working on my game plan, finding out how to beat him. I studied him, saw his fights, and followed his training. He’s a tough fighter, and I’ve worked hard to prepare for this one.”

Saemapetch acknowledges that finding flaws in his foe’s game is no easy task. However, if there’s one trump card that the 29-year-old feels he possesses, it’s his experience.

“I see my experience as my advantage. He is quite skilled in Muay Thai. He has very few weaknesses. Perhaps if I can expose one, I will go for it,” Saemapetch said.