Dana White reacts to Jiří Procházka’s witchcraft accusations towards Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 303

Dana White embraces Jiří Procházka’s bizarre pre-fight claims

During a recent interview with The Mac Life‘s Oscar Willis, White reacted to some of Procházka’s bizarre pre-UFC 303 claims.

“I love that s*** though. When Jiří found out about the fight, apparently he goes into a shed for three days. No water, no food, no nothing,” White said of Procházka. “Prays, meditates, whatever he does. His coach went and banged on the door, told him this fight was available, and he said something to the effect of ‘If this is what the universe wants’. So he’s that dude!

“So he sees him doing the Shaman stuff…witchcraft, black magic, it’s just another reason that this fight is so f***ing awesome. This is real, this isn’t fabricated bulls*** when someone wants to come out with a gimmicky wrestling-type thing. This is who these two guys really f***ing are, man, this is what makes people really love [the UFC]. You know when someone is authentic, as opposed to some bulls*** f***ing wrestling s***.”

Procházka earned a second shot at Pereira on weeks’ notice after a come-from-behind win over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300. In the main event, Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in his first UFC light heavyweight title defense.

Pereira earned the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title by finishing Procházka in November. He’s 3-0 at light heavyweight since making the full-time move up in weight.

After weeks of uncertainty regarding UFC 303, Procházka and Pereira are ready to put it all on the line in Las Vegas. For White, the originality of both fighters makes one of the summer’s biggest bouts special.