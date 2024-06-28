Dana White reacts to Jiří Procházka’s witchcraft accusations towards Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 303

By Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has weighed in on Jiří Procházka’s assessment that Alex Pereira is using sorcery and witchcraft to gain an unfair advantage.

Dana White, Jiří Procházka

Procházka has the chance to attain revenge this Saturday at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. Just months after their vacant light heavyweight title fight at UFC 295, Procházka will get a second chance to dethrone Pereira’s light heavyweight reign.

In the leadup to UFC 303, Procházka has challenged Pereira not to use spiritual forces to enhance his preparation for UFC 303. Pereira issued a cold response to Procházka’s claims.

White, who has seen the twists and turns of the UFC first-hand since he purchased the promotion with the Fertitta brothers, feels Procházka’s unorthodox takes help prove his authenticity.

Dana White embraces Jiří Procházka’s bizarre pre-fight claims

During a recent interview with The Mac Life‘s Oscar Willis, White reacted to some of Procházka’s bizarre pre-UFC 303 claims.

“I love that s*** though. When Jiří found out about the fight, apparently he goes into a shed for three days. No water, no food, no nothing,” White said of Procházka. “Prays, meditates, whatever he does. His coach went and banged on the door, told him this fight was available, and he said something to the effect of ‘If this is what the universe wants’. So he’s that dude!

“So he sees him doing the Shaman stuff…witchcraft, black magic, it’s just another reason that this fight is so f***ing awesome. This is real, this isn’t fabricated bulls*** when someone wants to come out with a gimmicky wrestling-type thing. This is who these two guys really f***ing are, man, this is what makes people really love [the UFC]. You know when someone is authentic, as opposed to some bulls*** f***ing wrestling s***.”

Procházka earned a second shot at Pereira on weeks’ notice after a come-from-behind win over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300. In the main event, Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in his first UFC light heavyweight title defense.

Pereira earned the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title by finishing Procházka in November. He’s 3-0 at light heavyweight since making the full-time move up in weight.

After weeks of uncertainty regarding UFC 303, Procházka and Pereira are ready to put it all on the line in Las Vegas. For White, the originality of both fighters makes one of the summer’s biggest bouts special.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dana White Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry, Michael 'Venom' Page

Ian Machado Garry accuses Michael 'Venom' Page of attempting to spy on his fight camp ahead of UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024
Dana White, Fight Inc.
UFC

Dana White explains why Fight Inc. docuseries won't return

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White says the Fight Inc. docuseries won’t return as he says it gave up too much information.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry confident he'll be one of "greatest to ever do it" by the time his career is over

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2024

Ian Machado Garry believes by the time he retires from MMA he will be considered one of the greatest to ever do it.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis looks to enter GOAT conversation with win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: “This is where I take over as one of the greatest”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is looking to enter into the GOAT conversation with a win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Brian Ortega
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier pitches opponent for Brian Ortega’s UFC lightweight debut

Susan Cox - June 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier is pitching an opponent for Brian Ortega’s UFC lightweight debut.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland

Ian Garry rejects potential fight with 'mentally unwell' Sean Strickland: "Let's leave him be"

Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2024
Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Alexa Grasso vows to fight at Noche UFC with, or without Valentina Shevchenko: "That's the plan"

Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2024

Women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will fight at Noche UFC with or without Valentina Shevchenko.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor stars in 'HITMAN' video game ahead of UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is staying busy after withdrawing from UFC 303 due to injury.

Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Max Holloway shares in-depth prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2

Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway thinks the UFC 303 main event between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka will be a high-drama affair.

Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page
Michael Page

UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2024

In the main card opener of UFC 303, an intriguing welterweight bout goes down as Ian Machado Garry takes on Michael Page. Heading into the fight, Garry is a slight -162 favorite while the Brit is a +126 underdog on FanDuel.