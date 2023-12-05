Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones’ blistering rant on his career accomplishments

Tom Aspinall has a response to Jon Jones’ recent tirade.

Aspinall hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that Jones should be stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Jones was scheduled to defend his title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295, but “Bones” suffered a torn pectoral muscle. The bout was replaced by an interim heavyweight title matchup between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. Aspinall knocked Pavlovich out in just over a minute.

After the interim title win, Aspinall claimed that interest in Jones vs. Miocic has fizzled out. He has called for Jones to drop the main heavyweight gold.

Jones caught wind of Aspinall’s comment and he wrote the following on his X account:

“I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious. In my 15 year career I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing. There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that.”