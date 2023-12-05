Stephen Thompson reacts after Leon Edwards suggests middleweight title shot with win over Colby Covington: “I think that’s crap”

Stephen Thompson Scolds Leon Edwards Over His Plans

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Thompson shared his belief that Edwards hasn’t done enough in the welterweight division to be searching for the double champion distinction (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I think that’s crap, because there is, man! There’s a ton of people,” Thompson told Submission Radio. “I think it’s smart for him. He’s only been the champ for one fight, and after those two fights, I feel like if you’re going to go up to 185, give the guys at 170 a chance to get up. Have at least two or three, four fights before you go on. Clean the division out. He hasn’t done that.

“Clean the division out and then go up and fight at 185 because there are some really great, interesting fights at 170. You’ve got me, you’ve got Shavkat, you’ve got Ian (Machado) Garry, who’s undefeated, working his way up, as well. There’s so many other guys that you can fight at 170. Come on, bro. I think he’s just looking for a money fight at this point, which is why he’s saying that. But I think he spoke too soon, because there’s some really good guys in the welterweight division.”

Thompson will also be featured on the UFC 296 card. He’ll be taking on rising 170-pounder Shavkat Rakhmonov.