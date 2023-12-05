Stephen Thompson reacts after Leon Edwards suggests middleweight title shot with win over Colby Covington: “I think that’s crap”
Stephen Thompson doesn’t like the idea of Leon Edwards holding up the welterweight division.
Edwards is set to put his UFC welterweight gold at stake against Colby Covington on December 16. The bout will headline UFC 296 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be Edwards’ second title defense.
“Rocky” has already discussed future plans if he defeats Covington to cap off 2023. Edwards wants to compete for the UFC Middleweight Championship in an effort to etch his name in that “champ-champ” status. This doesn’t sit well with Stephen Thompson.
RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON SENDS A WARNING TO LEON EDWARDS AHEAD OF UFC 296: “YOU’RE GOING BACK TO THE UK EMPTY HANDED JUNIOR”
Stephen Thompson Scolds Leon Edwards Over His Plans
During an appearance on Submission Radio, Thompson shared his belief that Edwards hasn’t done enough in the welterweight division to be searching for the double champion distinction (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“I think that’s crap, because there is, man! There’s a ton of people,” Thompson told Submission Radio. “I think it’s smart for him. He’s only been the champ for one fight, and after those two fights, I feel like if you’re going to go up to 185, give the guys at 170 a chance to get up. Have at least two or three, four fights before you go on. Clean the division out. He hasn’t done that.
“Clean the division out and then go up and fight at 185 because there are some really great, interesting fights at 170. You’ve got me, you’ve got Shavkat, you’ve got Ian (Machado) Garry, who’s undefeated, working his way up, as well. There’s so many other guys that you can fight at 170. Come on, bro. I think he’s just looking for a money fight at this point, which is why he’s saying that. But I think he spoke too soon, because there’s some really good guys in the welterweight division.”
Thompson will also be featured on the UFC 296 card. He’ll be taking on rising 170-pounder Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Topics:Leon Edwards Stephen Thompson UFC