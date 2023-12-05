What’s next for Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush after UFC Austin?

In the main event of UFC Austin, a battle of top 10 lightweights went down as Arman Tsarukyan took on Beneil Dariush.

Tsarukyan entered the fight on a two-fight win streak and was coming off a TKO win over Joaquim Silva in his most previous effort. It was also his second UFC main event after he dropped a controversial decision to Mateusz Gamrot last year. Dariush, meanwhile, was set for his first UFC main event and was coming off a first-round knockout loss to Charles Oliveira in June.

Ultimately, it was Arman Tsarukyan who picked up the biggest win of his career as he knocked out Beneil Dariush in very the first round. Now, following the win, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.