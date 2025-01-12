Tom Aspinall fight is ‘easy money’ for Jon Jones, says former UFC double champion: ‘Just too smart, bro’

By Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

One former UFC double champion believes Jon Jones might make things look easy against Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones

Many believe that the biggest fight the UFC can pull off in 2025 is Jones vs. Aspinall. The two would be fighting for the distinction of being the undisputed heavyweight champion. Jones holds the main title, while Aspinall is the interim champion. While there has been much talk about the potential matchup, whether or not “Bones” goes through with the fight or retires is the big question.

If you ask a certain accomplished UFC star, he believes Jones would do what he does best if he shares the Octagon with Aspinall.

RELATED: DANA WHITE SQUASHES JON JONES PAYDAY GOSSIP FOR POTENTIAL TOM ASPINALL FIGHT: ‘THAT RUMOR IS BULLSH*T’

Jon Jones Gets “Easy Money” If He Fights Tom Aspinall

Speaking to co-host Kamaru Usman on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Henry Cejudo said the smart money would be on Jon Jones to dictate the pace against Tom Aspinall (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Heavyweight, I’m going Jon Jones, bro,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “I watched a little bit of Tom Aspinall yesterday. He’s got lateral movements – really, really good. But Jones is just too smart, bro.

“Jones just needs to press him, stay in the middle, don’t react, find his wrestling. I think it will be easy money. I think he’s still going to get paid that $30 million.”

As far as that “$30 million” number goes, that came from a rumor that UFC color commentator Joe Rogan heard. Rogan has since taken to his own podcast to reveal that Dana White reached out to him and let him know the figure was fake news.

“I had heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall,” Rogan said. “I did hear that rumor and I did hear that the UFC said yes, but it is not true. So, Dana contacted me and said that rumor is bullsh*t. So, I felt obligated to tell everybody. That was a fake rumor.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

