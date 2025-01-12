Tom Aspinall fight is ‘easy money’ for Jon Jones, says former UFC double champion: ‘Just too smart, bro’

Jon Jones Gets “Easy Money” If He Fights Tom Aspinall

Speaking to co-host Kamaru Usman on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Henry Cejudo said the smart money would be on Jon Jones to dictate the pace against Tom Aspinall (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Heavyweight, I’m going Jon Jones, bro,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “I watched a little bit of Tom Aspinall yesterday. He’s got lateral movements – really, really good. But Jones is just too smart, bro.

“Jones just needs to press him, stay in the middle, don’t react, find his wrestling. I think it will be easy money. I think he’s still going to get paid that $30 million.”

As far as that “$30 million” number goes, that came from a rumor that UFC color commentator Joe Rogan heard. Rogan has since taken to his own podcast to reveal that Dana White reached out to him and let him know the figure was fake news.

“I had heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall,” Rogan said. “I did hear that rumor and I did hear that the UFC said yes, but it is not true. So, Dana contacted me and said that rumor is bullsh*t. So, I felt obligated to tell everybody. That was a fake rumor.”