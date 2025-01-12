Chris Curtis issues statement following UFC Vegas 101 loss against Roman Kopylov

Chris Curtis has spoken out after suffering a TKO loss against Roman Kopylov at UFC Vegas 101.

Chris Curtis

During fight week, Curtis stressed the importance of not suffering his second straight loss. Curtis hasn’t had a win since January 2024, and he’ll have to wait a bit longer to get another chance at victory. He was stopped by Kopylov in the second round, but he did score a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

Despite his efforts, the loss is a tough pill to swallow for “The Action Man.”

Chris Curtis’ Agony of Defeat Following UFC Vegas 101

Chris Curtis hopped on his Instagram page to issue a statement following UFC Vegas 101. The good news for Curtis is that he didn’t appear to have sustained a long-lasting injury during the fight. He did admit that his second straight loss feels like a gut punch.

“Only job in the world where you can make 200k in a night and still be absolutely heartbroken and questioning where you go from here. No damage, I’m fine. Probably train tomorrow for my sanity but just frustrated and heartbroken. 8 months off. Hamstring tear, broken foot and then a calf tear. Trained through it all. Never lost sight of the goal. Just hurts to come up short.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out, have had a lot of love online and in person, it means the world to me. I guess I should take some comfort in fight of the night, but I only view tonight as a failure. Maybe 170 is the way to go from here. Rest this weekend and I guess we have a talk with the team and management about what comes next. It thanks again to @mickmaynard2 for the opportunity to do what I love. I’m not sure who or where I would be without this.”

Curtis will turn 38 years old in July. It’s likely that “The Action Man” will want to return to the Octagon soon, but he did mention a possible return to welterweight. Whether or not he can still manage the weight cut remains to be seen, but it’s a move that Curtis looks to be considering.

