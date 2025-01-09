Dana White squashes Jon Jones payday gossip for potential Tom Aspinall fight: ‘That rumor is bullsh*t’

Jon Jones’ Huge Asking Price is Not True, Dana White Says

During the latest episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC color commentator had a chat with Theo Von. During the episode, Rogan said that UFC CEO Dana White let him know that the rumor he heard of Jon Jones seeking $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall wasn’t true.

“I had heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall,” Rogan said. “I did hear that rumor and I did hear that the UFC said yes, but it is not true. So, Dana contacted me and said that rumor is bullsh*t. So, I felt obligated to tell everybody. That was a fake rumor.”

Von then asked Rogan how much he thinks “Bones” would realistically make for the fight. Rogan followed up with an answer that fans may not want to hear.

“Well, apparently Jon is thinking about retiring and he should,” Rogan said. “He’s going to have to some day. I’m not saying he should retire, I’m saying he should think about it. Give the man all the time he wants. He can fight whenever he wants to fight. That’s Jon Jones. He’s the GOAT.”

White has guaranteed that he will make the Jones vs. Aspinall fight a reality this year. Jones has let it be known that he needs a big payday if he’s expected to agree to the heavyweight title unification bout. We’ll see if both sides can eventually come to an agreement to make the biggest fight of 2025 happen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.