Dana White squashes Jon Jones payday gossip for potential Tom Aspinall fight: ‘That rumor is bullsh*t’

By Fernando Quiles - January 9, 2025

Joe Rogan has been informed by Dana White that the rumored $30 million asking price from Jon Jones is fake news.

Dana White Jon Jones

Rogan had taken to his podcast to reveal a rumor he heard that “Bones” was seeking the massive payout to fight Tom Aspinall sometime this year. The UFC color commentator was also under the belief that the promotion might just cash that check to Jones as well.

As it turns out, the rumor had no credibility behind it.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER UNSURE JON JONES GETS RUMORED $30 MILLION PAYDAY TO FIGHT TOM ASPINALL

Jon Jones’ Huge Asking Price is Not True, Dana White Says

During the latest episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC color commentator had a chat with Theo Von. During the episode, Rogan said that UFC CEO Dana White let him know that the rumor he heard of Jon Jones seeking $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall wasn’t true.

“I had heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall,” Rogan said. “I did hear that rumor and I did hear that the UFC said yes, but it is not true. So, Dana contacted me and said that rumor is bullsh*t. So, I felt obligated to tell everybody. That was a fake rumor.”

Von then asked Rogan how much he thinks “Bones” would realistically make for the fight. Rogan followed up with an answer that fans may not want to hear.

“Well, apparently Jon is thinking about retiring and he should,” Rogan said. “He’s going to have to some day. I’m not saying he should retire, I’m saying he should think about it. Give the man all the time he wants. He can fight whenever he wants to fight. That’s Jon Jones. He’s the GOAT.”

White has guaranteed that he will make the Jones vs. Aspinall fight a reality this year. Jones has let it be known that he needs a big payday if he’s expected to agree to the heavyweight title unification bout. We’ll see if both sides can eventually come to an agreement to make the biggest fight of 2025 happen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White Joe Rogan Jon Jones

Related

Joe Rogan, Jon Jones

Joe Rogan retracts "bulls**t" rumor that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2025
Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Colby Covington

UFC title challenger believes Alex Pereira can KO Jon Jones: 'That left hook and those kicks are lethal'

Fernando Quiles - January 9, 2025

An ex-UFC title challenger feels that Alex Pereira would have a good chance at defeating Jon Jones.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White reveals his most vulnerable moment in the UFC

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has revealed when he felt the most vulnerable during his many years with the promotion.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier unsure Jon Jones gets rumored $30 million payday to fight Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn’t so sure that Jon Jones gets $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the full UFC Seattle card which features a key bantamweight bout.

Cain Velasquez and Jon Jones

Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez shares prediction for potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Former UFC champion believes Jon Jones is worried about potential title unification fight with Tom Aspinall: 'It will not be so easy'

Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2025

One ex-UFC titleholder believes that Jon Jones may have a bit of fear going into a potential mega fight with Tom Aspinall.

Dana White, Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg

UFC CEO Dana White joins the Board of Directors at Meta: "The future of AI!"

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has joined Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Jon Jones punches Stipe Miocic
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping praises Jon Jones for 'stroke of genius' marketing ahead of possible Tom Aspinall fight

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones has played his cards right.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Renowned MMA coach Javier Mendez explains why Islam Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones on UFC pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has offered his take on why Islam Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones on the UFC pound-for-pound list.