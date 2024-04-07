Latest update in Jon Jones assault investigation in Albuquerque
Albuquerque police are investigating UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones after assault allegations from an anti-doping test worker.
During a March 30 sample collection at Jones’ residence, the heavyweight titleholder and a female tester got into a heated altercation. Jones allegedly threatened to kill the worker and briefly stole her phone during the incident.
Albuquerque-based publication ABQ Raw was the first to report the news of Jones’ alleged wrongdoing.
After the news broke on Saturday, details have begun to surface regarding Jones and his alleged conduct with the anti-doping worker. Jones released a statement and a brief video of the incident on his social media.
According to the unnamed worker, Jones allegedly said “Why you f***ing people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead”. The worker, according to Albuquerque police, was “terrified” and “afraid” as Jones threatened her.
The worker also claimed that Jones was “extremely intoxicated” during the home visit.
Jon Jones accused of threatening anti-doping sample tester at his home
The footage that Jones posted to social media tells a different story. In an Instagram post, Jones can be seen high-fiving and acting cordially towards the testers as they left his residence.
The worker is pursuing charges against Jones for assault and interference with communications stemming from the incident. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to make a public statement on Jones’ current legal issues.
Jones is expected to return to the UFC Octagon later this year to defend his heavyweight title. He was scheduled to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 before withdrawing due to injury.
Jones captured the then-vacant heavyweight belt by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. His heavyweight debut came to fruition after a three-year hiatus from competition.
It’s uncertain at this time if Jones’ looming legal battle will impact his UFC return timeline.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones UFC