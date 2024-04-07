Latest update in Jon Jones assault investigation in Albuquerque

By Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024

Albuquerque police are investigating UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones after assault allegations from an anti-doping test worker.

Jon Jones

During a March 30 sample collection at Jones’ residence, the heavyweight titleholder and a female tester got into a heated altercation. Jones allegedly threatened to kill the worker and briefly stole her phone during the incident.

Albuquerque-based publication ABQ Raw was the first to report the news of Jones’ alleged wrongdoing.

After the news broke on Saturday, details have begun to surface regarding Jones and his alleged conduct with the anti-doping worker. Jones released a statement and a brief video of the incident on his social media.

According to the unnamed worker, Jones allegedly said “Why you f***ing people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead”. The worker, according to Albuquerque police, was “terrified” and “afraid” as Jones threatened her.

The worker also claimed that Jones was “extremely intoxicated” during the home visit.

Jon Jones accused of threatening anti-doping sample tester at his home

The footage that Jones posted to social media tells a different story. In an Instagram post, Jones can be seen high-fiving and acting cordially towards the testers as they left his residence.

The worker is pursuing charges against Jones for assault and interference with communications stemming from the incident. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to make a public statement on Jones’ current legal issues.

Jones is expected to return to the UFC Octagon later this year to defend his heavyweight title. He was scheduled to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 before withdrawing due to injury.

Jones captured the then-vacant heavyweight belt by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. His heavyweight debut came to fruition after a three-year hiatus from competition.

It’s uncertain at this time if Jones’ looming legal battle will impact his UFC return timeline.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Marvin Vettori, Brendan Allen, UFC

Marvin Vettori slams Brendan Allen for calling for a title shot after "dog sh*t" performance at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024
Ignacio Bahamondes, UFC Vegas 90, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 90 Bonus Report: Ignacio Bahamondes one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC Vegas 90, UFC, Pros react
Chris Curtis

Pros react after Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.

Brendan Allen, UFC Vegas 90, Results, UFC, Chris Curtis
Chris Curtis

UFC Vegas 90 Results: Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 results, including the main event rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.

Damon Jackson
Damon Jackson

UFC Vegas 90 Results: Damon Jackson defeats Alexander Hernandez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 results, including the co-main event between Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson.

UFC Vegas 90, Results, Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC

UFC Vegas 90: ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones issues statement and video footage after being accused of threatening a drug testers life

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement after being accused of threatening the life of a drug tester in Albuquerque.

Kyle Nelson
UFC

Kyle Nelson eyes Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr after first-round TKO over Bill Algeo at UFC Atlantic City

Cole Shelton - April 6, 2024

Kyle Nelson has won his third straight fight as the betting underdog.

Jon Jones
UFC

Report: Jon Jones threatened to kill drug tester during routine UFC test, "extremely intoxicated" during incident

Curtis Calhoun - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is in hot water after allegedly threatening a Drug Free Sport International tester in Albuquerque.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway excited to bring the "violence" against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: "I look forward to it"

Cole Shelton - April 5, 2024

Max Holloway knows his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 will be violent for however long it lasts.