Latest update in Jon Jones assault investigation in Albuquerque

Albuquerque police are investigating UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones after assault allegations from an anti-doping test worker.

During a March 30 sample collection at Jones’ residence, the heavyweight titleholder and a female tester got into a heated altercation. Jones allegedly threatened to kill the worker and briefly stole her phone during the incident.

Albuquerque-based publication ABQ Raw was the first to report the news of Jones’ alleged wrongdoing.

After the news broke on Saturday, details have begun to surface regarding Jones and his alleged conduct with the anti-doping worker. Jones released a statement and a brief video of the incident on his social media.

According to the unnamed worker, Jones allegedly said “Why you f***ing people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead”. The worker, according to Albuquerque police, was “terrified” and “afraid” as Jones threatened her.

The worker also claimed that Jones was “extremely intoxicated” during the home visit.