Marvin Vettori slams Brendan Allen for calling for a title shot after “dog sh*t” performance at UFC Vegas 90

Marvin Vettori was not impressed that Brendan Allen called for a title shot following his win in tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 main event.

Vettori (19-7-1 MMA) was of course originally slated to face Allen (24-5 MMA) in tonight’s UFC headliner but was forced to withdraw from the contest less than a month out due to an injury.

‘The Italian Dream’ was ultimately replaced by fellow middleweight veteran Chris Curtis (31-11 MMA), who had previously fought and defeated ‘All In’ via TKO in December of 2021.

Brendan Allen entered tonight’s rematch with ‘The Action Man’ sporting a six-fight winning streak, his most previous being a submission victory over Paul Craig. As for Chris Curtis, the 36-year-old had gone 3-2 with 1 no-contest since defeating Allen at UFC Vegas 44.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 main event rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Brendan Allen got off to a strong start in round one, but Chris Curtis battled back to clearly take home the second frame. After ten highly competitive minutes of action in rounds three and four, most fans and analysts had the fight pegged as being tied 2-2 headed into the fifth and final frame. It was in the late stages of round five that Curtis suffered a leg injury, which helped Allen finish the fight in a dominant position.

After twenty-five minutes of war, Brendan Allen was awarded a hotly debated split decision victory (47-48, 48-47, 49-46).

Immediately following the result, Allen took to mic where he called for a title fight with reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

That callout was not exactly well received especially by former title challenger Marvin Vettori. ‘The Italian Dream’ took to ‘X‘ where he slammed ‘All In’ for his “embarrassing” actions:

Allen wtf u calling for the title man you look like dog shit got rocked every single round and prayed you were getting the takedown just to hang in there

That shit was embarrassing — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2024

“Allen wtf u calling for the title man you look like dog shit got rocked every single round and prayed you were getting the takedown just to hang in there That shit was embarrassing.”

Brendan Allen responded to Marvin Vettori during tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 post-fight press conference.

“You said explicitly, explicitly on media, that when you saw me… you were going to beat my ass. You saw me, the only thing you said was ‘What’s up man? What’s up?’. I didn’t say a word to you, nothing. I see you again, ‘Oh why you looking at me like that?’, I put my bag down to walk towards you (and) you step behind someone. The only time that he wants to do something is when it is in front of people. So I don’t give a f**k, if you see me, stand behind what you say. If you’re a man, stand behind what you say. That’s my problem (with Marvin Vettori). I never said anything about him. What, he said that I said something on Twitter. Come on bro. Everyone is talking on Twitter. Apparently he is right now. If you feel that way, keep the same energy when you see me in person. You’ve seen me multiple times. It is what it is.”

Marvin Vettori would late caption a video of Allen’s response with the following:

Ok yes perfect you literally went and cried to our manager and cried all week to all the staff and I kneeew you were gonna talk some shit like that after

All good 👌🏻 https://t.co/TR6q0zIaQV — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2024

“Ok yes perfect you literally went and cried to our manager and cried all week to all the staff and I kneew you were gonna talk some shit like that after. All good 👌🏻”

Would you like to see a future fight between Vettori and Allen? Who do you think would win?