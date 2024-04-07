UFC fighters react to Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40: “The Rock looked good”

WWE WrestleMania 40 drew the attention of many top UFC fighters and personalities this weekend after a star-studded opening night.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a triumphant return to the ring by defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. Johnson was partnered with Roman Reigns.

The Philadelphia crowd went nuts as Johnson walked out for his first appearance in the ring since 2016. He’s expected to return for Night 2 for Sunday night’s championship match between Rhodes and Reigns.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley also had an entertaining matchup on the card. Ripley ended up winning the matchup after weeks of bad blood between the two sides.

The UFC and WWE are now under the TKO Group Holdings banner, and many top MMA stars kept a keen eye on the action at WrestleMania 40.