Jon Jones thanks fans as speculation over his future continues

By Harry Kettle - December 4, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has thanked fans in the midst of great speculation over his future.

Jon Jones

At this point, it’s getting hard to argue against Jon Jones being the greatest of all time. The man known as ‘Bones’ has achieved some incredible things in mixed martial arts, and that much is an understatement. He has beaten every man he’s stepped in the cage with and more often than not, it hasn’t been particularly close.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen believes UFC will give Jon Jones two options for his fighting future and Alex Pereira isn’t one of them

Most recently, he successfully defended his aforementioned heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic. He did so with relative ease and ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s next for the veteran and former light heavyweight king.

In a recent tweet, Jones noted that the best is yet to come as he thanked his fans for supporting him on this journey.

Jones thanks his supporters

“Almost 17 years in, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support from all you nutty Bones Jones supporters. You’ve been with me through the grinding years, the rivalries, every setback, and every victory. The strength and passion y’all give me fuels my fire—every round, every opponent, every step forward. I’m incredibly proud today to be a person the world can root for, and I’m even more excited for what’s to come. Let’s keep building. Thank you all so much for motivating me. The best is yet to come.”

Whether you love him or you hate him, nobody can deny what he’s accomplished in the sport.

What do you believe is going to be next for Jon Jones in mixed martial arts? If he does end up fighting Tom Aspinall, how do you believe that fight will go? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira shows off incredible mansion he's purchased for his parents

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2024
Gregory Rodrigues
UFC

Report | Gregory Rodrigues gets his first UFC main event spot against a former title challenger

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2024

Gregory Rodrigues is set to be handed his first UFC main event assignment since arriving in the promotion.

Kron Gracie
Kron Gracie

Kron Gracie responds to criticism over his fight with Bryce Mitchell being on the UFC 310 main card

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2024

Kron Gracie has responded to criticism of his fight against Bryce Mitchell being on the main card of UFC 310 this weekend.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Garry gets added boost with former UFC champ in corner for co-main event

Zain Bando - December 3, 2024

Ian Garry will have some help Saturday night when he fights Shavkat Rakhmonov in the co-main event of UFC 310 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kai Asakura
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen claims UFC title shot for Kai Asakura is “right”

Zain Bando - December 3, 2024

Chael Sonnen, a former UFC fighter-turned-analyst, quickly gave his thoughts on the UFC 310 pay-per-view main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura, which headlines this Saturday.

Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal

Michael Chandler and Jorge Masvidal tease April showdown in Miami: "Say the word and it's a go"

Josh Evanoff - December 3, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov claims he submitted Ian Machado Garry in training ahead of UFC 310 clash: "They didn't release that"

Josh Evanoff - December 3, 2024

Days out from his UFC 310 return, Shavkat Rakhmonov is opening up on his infamous sparring session with Ian Machado Garry.

Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan
Sean O'Malley

Petr Yan shows interest in Sean O'Malley rematch with title shot unlikely: "I'm leaning towards it"

Josh Evanoff - December 3, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan wants another crack at Sean O’Malley.

Michael Chiesa
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa surprised he's the underdog at UFC 310, vows to rely on experience against Max Griffin

Cole Shelton - December 3, 2024

Michael Chiesa was hoping to get one more fight in 2024 and he got his wish.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall shares interesting theory on why Jon Jones doesn't like mentioning UFC title unification fight

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes he knows why Jon Jones hasn’t publicly shown interest in fighting him.