Jon Jones thanks fans as speculation over his future continues
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has thanked fans in the midst of great speculation over his future.
At this point, it’s getting hard to argue against Jon Jones being the greatest of all time. The man known as ‘Bones’ has achieved some incredible things in mixed martial arts, and that much is an understatement. He has beaten every man he’s stepped in the cage with and more often than not, it hasn’t been particularly close.
Most recently, he successfully defended his aforementioned heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic. He did so with relative ease and ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s next for the veteran and former light heavyweight king.
In a recent tweet, Jones noted that the best is yet to come as he thanked his fans for supporting him on this journey.
Almost 17 years in, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support from all you nutty Bones Jones supporters. You’ve been with me through the grinding years, the rivalries, every setback, and every victory. The strength and passion y’all give me fuels my fire—every round, every… pic.twitter.com/2hyuqqJoHG
— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2024
Jones thanks his supporters
“Almost 17 years in, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support from all you nutty Bones Jones supporters. You’ve been with me through the grinding years, the rivalries, every setback, and every victory. The strength and passion y’all give me fuels my fire—every round, every opponent, every step forward. I’m incredibly proud today to be a person the world can root for, and I’m even more excited for what’s to come. Let’s keep building. Thank you all so much for motivating me. The best is yet to come.”
Whether you love him or you hate him, nobody can deny what he’s accomplished in the sport.
What do you believe is going to be next for Jon Jones in mixed martial arts? If he does end up fighting Tom Aspinall, how do you believe that fight will go? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
