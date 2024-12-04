Jon Jones thanks fans as speculation over his future continues

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has thanked fans in the midst of great speculation over his future.

At this point, it’s getting hard to argue against Jon Jones being the greatest of all time. The man known as ‘Bones’ has achieved some incredible things in mixed martial arts, and that much is an understatement. He has beaten every man he’s stepped in the cage with and more often than not, it hasn’t been particularly close.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen believes UFC will give Jon Jones two options for his fighting future and Alex Pereira isn’t one of them

Most recently, he successfully defended his aforementioned heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic. He did so with relative ease and ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s next for the veteran and former light heavyweight king.

In a recent tweet, Jones noted that the best is yet to come as he thanked his fans for supporting him on this journey.