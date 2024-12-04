Alex Pereira shows off incredible mansion he’s purchased for his parents
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has showcased the incredible mansion he has bought for his parents.
Ever since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira has been able to accomplish some incredible things. In addition to becoming the middleweight king after knocking out Israel Adesanya, he has also been able to move up and win a second world title at light heavyweight.
RELATED: Jamahal Hill explains the difference between his and Jiri Prochazka’s losses to Alex Pereira: “You got dominated, and I got caught”
He’s also managed to successfully defend the title on three different occasions. It’s put him in the running for Fighter of the Year, and it has set him up as one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. When you consider it’s only been three years since he first made his UFC debut, that’s pretty remarkable.
Now, he’s taken the time to take a look back at what he’s achieved in his personal life – specifically, regarding what he’s been able to do for his family.
Foto 1
Há quatro anos atrás almoçando na casa dos meus pais.
Foto 2
A casa hoje. Muito obrigado meu Deus.
Photo 1
Four years ago having lunch at my parents house.
Photo 2
Their home today. Thank you very much my God. pic.twitter.com/HlwonZxT1g
— Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) December 3, 2024
Pereira reflects on an incredible journey
“Photo 1 – Four years ago having lunch at my parents house. Photo 2 – Their home today. Thank you very much my God.”
This is the dream for most fighters who make their way into combat sports. It’s about giving back to those who have helped you, and boy oh boy has Alex Pereira been able to do that. Now, it’s a case of cementing his legacy even further, likely through an upcoming title showdown with surging contender Magomed Ankalaev.
What do you make of this from Alex Pereira? Do you consider him to be the biggest active star in mixed martial arts today? How do you expect a potential fight with Magomed Ankalaev will go? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira UFC