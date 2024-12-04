Alex Pereira shows off incredible mansion he’s purchased for his parents

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has showcased the incredible mansion he has bought for his parents.

Ever since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira has been able to accomplish some incredible things. In addition to becoming the middleweight king after knocking out Israel Adesanya, he has also been able to move up and win a second world title at light heavyweight.

He’s also managed to successfully defend the title on three different occasions. It’s put him in the running for Fighter of the Year, and it has set him up as one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. When you consider it’s only been three years since he first made his UFC debut, that’s pretty remarkable.

Now, he’s taken the time to take a look back at what he’s achieved in his personal life – specifically, regarding what he’s been able to do for his family.