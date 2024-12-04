Coach explains why Jon Jones fight would be ‘tough’ for Tom Aspinall: ‘It’s not a matchup that scares us at all’

Jon Jones Would Be ‘Tough Matchup’ for Tom Aspinall

Speaking to Din Thomas and Alan Jouban on SiriusXM’s “MMA Today,” coach Brandon Gibson shared his belief that Tom Aspinall’s lack of Octagon time could be his downfall against Jon Jones (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think the fans want that from a lineal standpoint,” Gibson said. “You want to see the belt get passed, not just a belt get vacated. But I always tell Jon like, ‘Dude, you don’t owe anybody anything.’ We owed Stipe Miocic and the UFC that night on Nov. 16. That’s what we owed. We’ll see if negotiations can get done right, but Jon’s not ducking anybody.

“I actually think Jon is a tough matchup for Tom Aspinall. Obviously, we haven’t seen Tom with an average fight time of two and a half minutes – we haven’t see much out of Tom, but that’s also a positive on our part. Jon is great at taking champion-level caliber fighters into deep waters. Jon is great in that fourth round and that fifth round. It’s not a matchup that scares us at all. It’s a matter of what’s best for Jon and his family.”

It appears Jones wants to continue fighting, but whether or not he’ll mix it up with Aspinall remains to be seen. “Bones” has expressed interest in a clash with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, but Dana White has shut down that idea.

Aspinall believes Jones hasn’t displayed much interest in fighting him in order to gain leverage in contract negotiations. He went as far as to call Jones’ business acumen “high level.”