Chael Sonnen believes UFC will give Jon Jones two options for his fighting future and Alex Pereira isn’t one of them

UFC Has Leverage With Jon Jones’ Next Fight, Says Chael Sonnen

During an episode of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy,” Chael Sonnen told Daniel Cormier that the UFC knows that Jon Jones may be left with just two options in terms of what’s next for his fighting future (via MMAJunkie).

“I’ll let you know what UFC stands – Jon has two choices: You fight Tom or you do not fight,” Sonnen said. “There is nobody else is going to be offered. In fact, we’ve got a name that came off the board (of possibilities) in terms of Alex Pereira.

“Dana put that to absolute rest, and when the oddsmakers put it as a 6-to-1 spread favoring Jones, that fight is gone. So Jon can sit out and not fight – that’s true. But he’s not going to be in a spot where he could fight someone else. It’s basically retire, (or) it’s fight Tom Aspinall.”

Jones recently took to his ‘X’ account to dangle the possibility of vacating his heavyweight gold before walking away from the sport of MMA. Whether or not that means he retires without facing Aspinall remains to be seen. “Bones” has shared his belief that if he doesn’t fight again, Aspinall will eventually fizzle out and people will forget about the fight never taking place.