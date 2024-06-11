Jon Jones shares some advice for Dominick Reyes following recent criticism: “The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become”

Jon Jones has shared some advice to Dominick Reyes following his win at UFC Louisville and the criticism that followed.

Reyes snapped his four-fight losing streak this past Saturday night, picking up his first win since October of 2019. After suffering a razor close decision loss to Jon Jones, which Reyes has been adamant that he won, ‘The Dominator’ proceeded to get knocked out three straight times.

Now, following Dominick Reyes returning to the win column at UFC Louisville, he decided to once again take a shot at Jon Jones suggesting that deep down ‘Bones’ knows he lost their previous battle.

“He (Jon Jones) doesn’t see Tom (Aspinall) or Curtis (Blaydes) as a long-standing champion,” Dominick Reyes said on The MMA Hour. “And he sees them as ‘right now’. And he’s not worried about right now, he’s worried about forever. But forever, he will also know that he lost to me, but maybe we could figure that out one day. Oh yeah, it’s not a belief (that I beat him), it’s a fact – there’s a difference.”

Reyes also claimed he lost his way mentally after thinking he beat Jon Jones, and after those comments, ‘Bones’ took to social media to return some shots of his own.

What a claim to fame, almost beat John Jones. Got full of myself and literally couldn’t win another fight. 😩 pic.twitter.com/rDENqskxHj — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 11, 2024

“What a claim to fame, almost beat John Jones. Got full of myself and literally couldn’t win another fight,” Jones wrote on X.

Jones didn’t stop there, but this time around, he offered Reyes some advice.

Dominic, when you look back at our fight, I don’t want you to ever question me or those judges. Look at your own heart, your own endurance, you didn’t do enough. The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become. — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 11, 2024

“Dominic, when you look back at our fight, I don’t want you to ever question me or those judges. Look at your own heart, your own endurance, you didn’t do enough. The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become,” Jones added.

It is interesting that Jones decided to take a shot at Reyes, given that they are now in different weight classes, and it seems unlikely they will ever fight again. But, ‘Bones’ obviously didn’t like what Reyes had to say about him earlier this week after his win at UFC Louisville.

With his first-round TKO win over Dustin Jacoby at UFC Louisville, Dominick Reyes improved to 13-4 as a pro and is 7-4 in the UFC.

As for Jon Jones, he does not have his next fight booked but all signs point to him defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic next.