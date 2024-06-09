UFC Louisville Results: Dominick Reyes KO’s Dustin Jacoby (Video)

By Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Louisville results, including the co-main event between Dustin Jacoby and Dominick Reyes.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, Results, UFC

Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA) will be looking to get back into the win column after his most recent loss to Alonzo Menifield (15-4 MMA) last December at UFC 296. ‘The Hanyak’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) will be looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when he takes to the cage this evening. ‘The Dominator’ has been knocked out in his past three fights, suffering losses to Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka and Ryan Spann during that stretch.

Round one of the UFC Louisville co-main event begins and Jacoby feints with a couple of kicks to start things off. Dominick Reyes fires a hook over the top. He tries a leg kick, but Jacoby checks it. Dustin Jacoby lands a hard low kick in return. Reyes is backing up. Jacoby back ‘The Dominator’ against the cage and lands a combination. Reyes responds and tags Jacoby with a big counter hook. Jacoby stumbles back. Reyes comes forward and lands a big combination. Dustin is in a world of hurt.
Reyes keeps on him and lands a hard knee. Jacoby hit the canvas and the referee steps in to stop the bout. What a huge win for Dominick Reyes!

Official UFC Louisville Results: Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby via KO at 2:00 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Reyes fight next following his knockout victory over Jacoby this evening in Kentucky?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

