Report | Dana White and company are once again sending out feelers for a new UFC 303 main event

By Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Dana White and company are once again sending out feelers for a new UFC 303 main event.

Dana White, UFC 303

UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is expected to make his long-anticipated re-entrance into the Octagon to face Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in a welterweight main event bout.

On June 3rd the UFC made the following statement:

“The UFC 303 press conference scheduled for Monday, June 3 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. – Thank you.”

That announcement led to speculation something was amiss and perhaps the McGregor vs. Chandler bout was in jeopardy.

It was during the UFC Louisville event last weekend that the promotion ran a promo for McGregor vs. Chandler confirming the main event was still a go for June 29th.

In yet another twist, journalist Ariel Helwani took to ‘X‘ this afternoon with the latest update concerning UFC 303:

“Latest on UFC 303: Around this time last week, all the anxiety surrounding the UFC 303 main event seemed to start to dissipate. By Wednesday, no more feelers about replacements were being sent out. All systems seemed to be a go (again). Later in the week, Chandler did an interview with The Pivot about it being all good, and on Saturday UFC was promoting it again on the ABC fight night telecast. There was a scare about the fight being off and the scare appeared to be no more.”

“But since this morning, mutiple sources are now saying feelers are being sent out again for June 29. For a replacement and/or new fight(s). In short, there seems to pessimism all over again regarding the status of the 303 main event. Actually even more pessimism – it seems – than on Monday last week after the presser was cancelled at the last minute.”

“Is this insurance? Due diligence? Emergency replacement mode? Remains to be seen. It’s all developing (again). But it doesn’t appear as though we are out of the woods either way just yet. More to come, and hopefully a definitive answer one way or the other In short order.”

So…. will we see McGregor vs. Chandler at UFC 303? As the old saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Or is this a publicity build-up? It’s anyones guess.

Do you think the Irishman and ‘Iron’ will indeed battle it out on June 29th?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

