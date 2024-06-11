Conor McGregor alleges Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier PPV underperformed: “A nothing burger”

By Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024

Conor McGregor alleges he has inside information that UFC 302, featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, was a low pay-per-view draw.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier

Makhachev defeated Poirier by fifth-round submission to retain the UFC lightweight title in Newark earlier this month. It was a back-and-forth battle for as long as the fight lasted before Makhachev put his foot on the gas pedal and smothered Poirier with just minutes left on the clock.

Makhachev and Poirier are two names associated with McGregor during their combat sports careers. While Makhachev hasn’t fought McGregor, Poirier won their trilogy at UFC 264, and Makhachev’s mentor is McGregor’s biggest UFC rival.

After watching the lightweight title fight at UFC 302, McGregor wasn’t impressed by either combatant inside the Octagon. Over a week removed from the event, McGregor is now claiming that UFC 302 missed the mark regarding PPV buys.

Conor McGregor says UFC 302 barely eclipsed 500k PPVs

In a recently deleted tweet, McGregor alleged that UFC 302 barely eclipsed 500k PPV purchases.

“500k PPV buys 302 done. A nothing burger,” McGregor said.

The PPV statistics from UFC 302 haven’t been publicly disclosed as of this writing. But, if McGregor’s claims are true, the UFC 302 PPV might’ve fallen below expectations for the promotion.

McGregor is scheduled to return to the Octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Poirier at UFC 264, a fight in which he snapped his leg at the end of the first round.

At his peak, McGregor was one of the biggest PPV stars in UFC history. He headlined some of the biggest fight cards in MMA history, including big-name clashes against Nate Diaz and UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo.

Poirier could potentially retire after the loss at UFC 302. He’s expected to finalize his decision on retirement in the coming weeks.

McGregor remains one of the UFC’s biggest PPV draws, and if his claims are to be believed, two of his adversaries didn’t put up a similar result.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones shares some advice for Dominick Reyes following recent criticism: “The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become”

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024
Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Report | Dana White and company are once again sending out feelers for a new UFC 303 main event

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Dana White and company are once again sending out feelers for a new UFC 303 main event.

Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones
UFC

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre weighs in on the current pound-for-pound debate: “An amazing showcase of heart”

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is weighing in on the current pound-for-pound debate.

Ariel Helwani, Kayla Harrison, UFC, PFL
Kayla Harrison

Ariel Helwani reacts to Donn Davis’ “crazy” comments about Kayla Harrison: “You can’t be doing that”

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Ariel Helwani is reacting to Donn Davis’ ‘crazy’ comments concerning Kayla Harrison.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi: “Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov” Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

The UFC Abu Dhabi ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ fight card and start times have been announced by the promotion.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier compares skillsets of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024
Dominick Reyes
Dustin Jacoby

Dominick Reyes reveals he wouldn't have retired if he'd lost to Dustin Jacoby

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC fighter Dominick Reyes has revealed that he wasn’t considering retirement even if he’d have lost to Dustin Jacoby.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Ali Abdelaziz thinks Kayla Harrison's next fight should be Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be against Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Louisville, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros react
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov breaks into top five of UFC middleweight rankings after Jared Cannonier win

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov has moved into the top five of the division’s rankings after his win over Jared Cannonier.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168 with Shawne Merriman, Liz Carmouche, Taila Santos, and Brady Hiestand

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

The 168th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview PFL 4 and UFC Vegas 93.