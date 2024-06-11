Conor McGregor alleges Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier PPV underperformed: “A nothing burger”

Conor McGregor alleges he has inside information that UFC 302, featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, was a low pay-per-view draw.

Makhachev defeated Poirier by fifth-round submission to retain the UFC lightweight title in Newark earlier this month. It was a back-and-forth battle for as long as the fight lasted before Makhachev put his foot on the gas pedal and smothered Poirier with just minutes left on the clock.

Makhachev and Poirier are two names associated with McGregor during their combat sports careers. While Makhachev hasn’t fought McGregor, Poirier won their trilogy at UFC 264, and Makhachev’s mentor is McGregor’s biggest UFC rival.

After watching the lightweight title fight at UFC 302, McGregor wasn’t impressed by either combatant inside the Octagon. Over a week removed from the event, McGregor is now claiming that UFC 302 missed the mark regarding PPV buys.