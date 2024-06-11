Conor McGregor alleges Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier PPV underperformed: “A nothing burger”
Conor McGregor alleges he has inside information that UFC 302, featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, was a low pay-per-view draw.
Makhachev defeated Poirier by fifth-round submission to retain the UFC lightweight title in Newark earlier this month. It was a back-and-forth battle for as long as the fight lasted before Makhachev put his foot on the gas pedal and smothered Poirier with just minutes left on the clock.
Makhachev and Poirier are two names associated with McGregor during their combat sports careers. While Makhachev hasn’t fought McGregor, Poirier won their trilogy at UFC 264, and Makhachev’s mentor is McGregor’s biggest UFC rival.
After watching the lightweight title fight at UFC 302, McGregor wasn’t impressed by either combatant inside the Octagon. Over a week removed from the event, McGregor is now claiming that UFC 302 missed the mark regarding PPV buys.
Conor McGregor says UFC 302 barely eclipsed 500k PPVs
In a recently deleted tweet, McGregor alleged that UFC 302 barely eclipsed 500k PPV purchases.
Conor McGregor says UFC 302 sold 500k PPV buys 👀 pic.twitter.com/NAh5ILw9P6
— Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) June 11, 2024
“500k PPV buys 302 done. A nothing burger,” McGregor said.
The PPV statistics from UFC 302 haven’t been publicly disclosed as of this writing. But, if McGregor’s claims are true, the UFC 302 PPV might’ve fallen below expectations for the promotion.
McGregor is scheduled to return to the Octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Poirier at UFC 264, a fight in which he snapped his leg at the end of the first round.
At his peak, McGregor was one of the biggest PPV stars in UFC history. He headlined some of the biggest fight cards in MMA history, including big-name clashes against Nate Diaz and UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo.
Poirier could potentially retire after the loss at UFC 302. He’s expected to finalize his decision on retirement in the coming weeks.
McGregor remains one of the UFC’s biggest PPV draws, and if his claims are to be believed, two of his adversaries didn’t put up a similar result.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC