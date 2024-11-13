Jon Jones sends retirement ultimatum to UFC: “You can either lose me, or get one more superfight”
Jon Jones has sent an ultimatum to the UFC.
Jones is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 309 as he looks to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. It’s an intriguing matchup and if Jones wins, there has been talk this will be his final fight.
However, Jon Jones says he will stick around for one more fight if it means he is facing Alex Pereira next time out.
“If the UFC doesn’t want that to happen, ultimately it’s the boss’s decision, then it won’t happen, then I’ll just move on with my life,” Jon Jones said at UFC 309 media day. “One of the ways I look at it, would you guys rather lose me or get one more superfight and the only superfight that makes sense to me and my team is Alex Pereira.”
A fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira would be one of the biggest in the UFC. However, many fans would like to see Jones face Tom Aspinall next, but ‘Bones’ doesn’t seem interested in that fight at all.
Jon Jones explains why he wants Alex Pereira next
A fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira would be massive, despite some fans not having an interest in it.
Instead, Jones explained why he believes a matchup against Pereira makes more sense. He says they are the same size and he believes it would help cement his legacy even more.
“Why not fight against Pereira? A guy that is the same age as you and we walk around the same exact size. I had to eat a big breakfast because I’m getting underneath 235,” Jones said. “Pereira walks around at 240 and he has magnificent accolades, business-wise it make more sense. Fight the nobody who may be more dangerous or fight the guy with all the accolades who’s incredibly dangerous and will affect your legacy.”
But, before any of those fights can happen, Jon Jones needs to fight Stipe Miocic on Saturday at UFC 309.
