Jon Jones sends retirement ultimatum to UFC: “You can either lose me, or get one more superfight”

Jon Jones has sent an ultimatum to the UFC.

Jones is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 309 as he looks to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. It’s an intriguing matchup and if Jones wins, there has been talk this will be his final fight.

However, Jon Jones says he will stick around for one more fight if it means he is facing Alex Pereira next time out.

“If the UFC doesn’t want that to happen, ultimately it’s the boss’s decision, then it won’t happen, then I’ll just move on with my life,” Jon Jones said at UFC 309 media day. “One of the ways I look at it, would you guys rather lose me or get one more superfight and the only superfight that makes sense to me and my team is Alex Pereira.”

A fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira would be one of the biggest in the UFC. However, many fans would like to see Jones face Tom Aspinall next, but ‘Bones’ doesn’t seem interested in that fight at all.