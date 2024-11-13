Rodtang wants showdown with Takeru after ONE 169: “It’s time”
Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon returned to his beloved sport for the first time in over a year this past weekend. And he wants to make up for lost time with a super-fight in the immediate future.
“The Iron Man” dispatched #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith at ONE 169 on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, earning the unanimous decision.
Right after, the Thai great butted heads with Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa. The pair have been intertwined for well over a year now. And Rodtang wants to settle the score as soon as possible.
“I want to face Takeru first,” Rodtang said.
“Yes, I almost [got into] another match right there in the ring. And I think that it’s time now that I have to face Takeru. And I hope that this is the fight that everybody has been expecting. And hopefully, Chatri [Sityodtong] will give me this fight soon.”
Prior to meeting Smith, Rodtang sent frustration around the combat sports world as he missed weight on the scales. That resulted in him being stripped of the flyweight Muay Thai crown – a belt he held for six years.
After entertaining Lumpinee Stadium, the 27-year-old icon vows to do better. He plans to recapture the crown and reassert his authority in the weight bracket he reigned over for so long.
“I feel sad that I lost that belt on the scale, but I will keep continuing and get that belt back,” he said.
“I will be returning to my throne soon.”
Rodtang lights up Lumpinee Stadium in five-round sequel with Jacob Smith
Former six-time ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon returned to his bread and butter this past weekend. And he looked like he was having all the fun in the world.
“The Iron Man’s” usual antics were in full flow as he danced, taunted, and even headbutted Jacob Smith’s arms before securing the unanimous decision.
Rodtang is now left with two choices: reclaim the flyweight Muay Thai crown or finally collide with Takeru Segawa. And both look equally enticing for fight fans worldwide.
