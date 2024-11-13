Joe Rogan details what makes UFC 309 headliner Jon Jones dangerous: ‘That’s always going to be an advantage’

Joe Rogan on Danger Jon Jones Presents to Opponents

During a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the UFC color commentator discussed how Jon Jones has been able to damage his opponents over the years (via MMAJunkie.com).

“With Jon, if you do get in on him, that’s no picnic because he’s an elite grappler,” Rogan said. “So, he’s going to strangle you, he’s going to throw you to the ground. So like, you’re f*cked. On the outside, he’s kicking the sh*t out of your knees. Jon was one of the nastiest at side-kicking people’s knees out.”

For years, Rogan has said that some fighters like Jones are natural-born, physically gifted athletes. Rogan believes Jones makes use of his frame perhaps better than anyone.

“If you have a distance like that between where a guy can hit you and you can’t hit him, you have to cross that, and you’re so vulnerable while crossing that. And if a guy’s a good counter striker, and he’s active and he’s long, they’re so hard to get in on. So, a guy like Jon, that’s always going to be an advantage.”

Rogan is set to be on the call for UFC 309. He will be joined by Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik at the desk. Megan Olivi will be the roving reporter.