Former Bellator champion hopes Dana White gives him an opportunity with UFC before retiring
One seasoned veteran and former MMA world champion under Bellator and RIZIN is holding out hope for a UFC run.
Juan Archuleta certainly hasn’t had a bad combat sports career despite never signing with the UFC. He became a bantamweight champion for two prominent organizations. With 36 fights on his resume and a record of 29-7, Archuleta has certainly seen his share of wars.
“The Spaniard” turned 37 years old back in September, and he hopes UFC CEO Dana White sees value in bringing him to the top MMA promotion in the world.
Juan Archuleta Hopes to Get Call From UFC CEO Dana White
During an interview with MMAJunkie’s Danny Segura, Juan Archuleta expressed his desire to join the UFC as a member of the roster before he retires.
“I would love to get into the UFC and kind of make that last hurrah that I have,” Archuleta told MMA Junkie. “I’m 37 years old now. I don’t know if they would sign someone (that age), but I feel I’m the best I’ve ever been in my career right now.
“I’m getting hope from Michael ‘Venom’ Page getting released and then signing with the UFC. It gives me that structure of saying, ‘Maybe I can do this. Maybe they will sign me.’ I have a strong name and a strong fan base, and I can come and bring exciting fights.”
Besides age, another factor going against Archuleta is the fact that he’s on a three-fight skid. The former Bellator and RIZIN titleholder hasn’t earned a win since July 2023.
With that said, given Archuleta’s experience and accomplishments, it may only take a win or two more wins for him to pop up on the UFC’s radar. He revealed to Segura that his current deal with RIZIN is non-exclusive. Archuleta no longer competes under the Bellator banner.
