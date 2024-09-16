Coach Tim Welch shares what he said to Merab Dvalishvili in opening seconds of UFC 306

Sean O’Malley’s head coach, Tim Welch, has revealed what he told Merab Dvalishvili in the opening seconds of UFC 306 that forced referee Herb Dean to scold him.

Dvalishvili dominantly defeated Welch’s pupil at UFC 306 last Saturday in Las Vegas. Under the immense spotlight of the Sphere, Dvalishvili put on arguably the best performance of his career to earn the UFC bantamweight title.

In the opening seconds of the first round, referee Herb Dean stopped the action after Dvalishvili was screaming at O’Malley’s corner. It was later discovered that Welch was trying to give fake commands to Dvalishvili in hopes of opening up a window for O’Malley.

The tactic didn’t work, and Dean gave Welch a firm warning not to do it again.