Coach Tim Welch shares what he said to Merab Dvalishvili in opening seconds of UFC 306

By Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s head coach, Tim Welch, has revealed what he told Merab Dvalishvili in the opening seconds of UFC 306 that forced referee Herb Dean to scold him.

Tim Welch, Merab Dvalishvili, Herb Dean

Dvalishvili dominantly defeated Welch’s pupil at UFC 306 last Saturday in Las Vegas. Under the immense spotlight of the Sphere, Dvalishvili put on arguably the best performance of his career to earn the UFC bantamweight title.

In the opening seconds of the first round, referee Herb Dean stopped the action after Dvalishvili was screaming at O’Malley’s corner. It was later discovered that Welch was trying to give fake commands to Dvalishvili in hopes of opening up a window for O’Malley.

The tactic didn’t work, and Dean gave Welch a firm warning not to do it again.

Coach Tim Welch told Merab Dvalishvili to “Be patient” in the corner

In a recent tweet, Welch gave his side of the story.

“I said be patient merab, but congrats he fought a great fight,” Welch said.

Dvalishvili’s title reign caps off an ongoing 11-fight winning streak inside the Octagon. Before defeating O’Malley, he defeated former champions Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan for the title shot.

Welch has been in O’Malley’s corner since his professional MMA debut in 2015. A former MMA fighter himself, Welch is regarded by many as one of the top coaches in the sport.

Welch and O’Malley will now look to pick up the pieces and rebuild the now-former champion. The loss to Dvalishvili was O’Malley’s first defeat since falling to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

Dvalishvili, meanwhile, will likely face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first bantamweight title defense. As of this writing, it’s uncertain when O’Malley will return to the cage to make another case for a title shot.

Welch and O’Malley could make redemption the theme of the looming 2025 calendar year. In the meantime, they’ll work to patch up some of the talented striker’s flaws.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones reveals UFC 309 is "going to be the last time" he fights

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024
Dricus du Plessis, Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis rages at Alex Pereira for calling him a "scared clown" over fight talks

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Tensions are intensifying between UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Alex Pereira ahead of a potential high-stakes super fight.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he was “kissing” Sean O’Malley during their title fight at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili has explained why he taunted Sean O’Malley with kisses near the end of the first round of their UFC 306 title fight.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira plans to train with Jon Jones ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 309: “I want to grab his experience”

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Forget a super fight, Alex Pereira wants to train with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Dana White
Ryan Garcia

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Dana White had a priceless reaction to Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says he’s “not mad” at Conor McCregor for holding up his UFC career: “He’s earned every right to do what he wants”

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Michael Chandler says he’s not mad at Conor McGregor for holding up his career.

Merab Dvalishvili Noche UFC 306
UFC

Newly-minted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili names worthy contender, and it isn't Umar Nurmagomedov

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Newly-minted UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has a worthy contender in mind, and it isn’t Umar Nurmagomedov.

Diego Lopes UFC 306
UFC

Diego Lopes may have secured UFC 308 backup spot from Dana White: "We’d do anything for that guy"

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Dana White likes what he has seen from Diego Lopes, and he might just give the rising 145-pounder a backup spot for the next UFC featherweight title fight.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley & boxer Devin Haney trade shots following UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

In the aftermath of UFC 306, Sean O’Malley and former world boxing champion Devin Haney are keeping their beef alive and well.