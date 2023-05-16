Jon Jones responds after Francis Ngannou tells him to “cross the street” and join PFL

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has hit back at Francis Ngannou.

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since March, when he faced Ciryl Gane. However, as the story goes, he was never expected to face ‘Bon Gamin’. For months, the promotion had attempted to book Jones’ return against heavyweight champion Ngannou, but the bout failed to come to fruition.

‘The Predator’ walked out of the UFC in January, vacating the heavyweight title in the process. For months, Ngannou searched for a new home, until today. Earlier this morning, the former UFC champion signed with the PFL. In addition to retaining his right to box, he will help lead a FIGHTER ADVOCACY BOARD and earn over seven figures per fight, among other perks.

Naturally, Francis Ngannou’s signing has ignited a war of words between himself and Jon Jones. In his statement video announcing the signing, the former champion stated that he was the best heavyweight on the planet. In response, Jones stated that Ngannou was making that statement from “ACROSS THE STREET“.

In response, the former UFC titleholder implored ‘Bones’ to cross the street and fight him in the PFL. Jones has since released several tweets attacking Ngannou and his signing. The UFC heavyweight champion also compared the PFL to his promotion, stating that it was like the difference between the NFL and the Arena Football League.

My man wins one Super Bowl, transferred to a top arena football league, and then claims to be better than Brady. That’s what I’m hearing right now. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2023

You notice that! Wasn’t calling himself the baddest when he was still a free agent. He signed safely behind a new organization, and now suddenly the baddest thing walking. Like we all haven’t seen him quitting inside that cage before. https://t.co/2lm13FUqxI — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2023

