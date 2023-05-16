search

Jake Paul sends welcome message to “baddest man on the planet” Francis Ngannou after signing with PFL

By Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

Jake Paul is sending a welcome message to the ‘baddest man on the planet’, Francis Ngannou, after signing with PFL.

Francis Ngannou

The news broke this morning that Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, had signed with the Professional Fighters League.

The 36-year-old will compete in the promotion’s pay-per-view ‘Superfight Division’ and will make his debut in 2024.

Jake Paul wasted no time in posting a message and a video to ‘Twitter‘ welcoming Ngannou to the PFL:

“The baddest man on the planet has officially joined.”

“Francis, welcome to the PFL. Everybody, it is official. This is massive, massive, massive, massive news in MMA. We have some huge fights on the horizon. Congratulations, Francis, you deserve this. The best heavyweight in the f*cking world to the PFL, and PFL Africa is going to be massive. So excited. Let’s go.”

Ngannou’s deal will give him the flexibility to box outside the PFL, and he anticipates making his boxing debut later this year.

Francis Ngannou

It will be mid 2024 before we see Francis Ngannou make his PFL debut in MMA.

Part of the terms of Ngannou’s signing include being appointed the chairman of PFL Africa as well as serving on the company’s advisory board representing fighter interests.

Jake Paul joined the PFL in January of this year. Paul and the PFL co-created a pay-per-view division called ‘PFL PPV Super Fight’, which guarantees fighters will receive 50% of revenue from its events.

Paul was the first fighter signed to the new PFL division and was appointed ‘head of fighter advocacy’.

Paul is currently getting ready for his upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul is sure to be the first of many congratulating ‘The Predator’ for signing with the PFL.

Who would you like to see Francis Ngannou fight in his MMA debut with the PFL?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jake Paul Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou explains why PFL debut isn't slated until 2024

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou hits back at "two-faced" BKFC's David Feldman after PFL signing

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has taken time to hit back at BKFC’s David Feldman. ‘The Predator’ recently ended his lengthy free agency by signing with the PFL. Ngannou famously left the UFC in January, […]

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after Francis Ngannou tells him to “cross the street” and join PFL

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has hit back at Francis Ngannou. ‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since March, when he faced Ciryl Gane. However, as the story goes, he was never expected to […]

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou responds to 'ignorant' Conor McGregor

Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou has stuck by his gun and is confident he made the right decision to part ways with the UFC, even when the sport’s biggest star challenged it. On Tuesday, May. 16, it was […]

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts after former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou signs with PFL

Chris Taylor - May 16, 2023

Jon Jones has reacted to the news that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has signed a deal to fight for PFL (Professional Fighters League). Earlier today, news broke that ‘The Predator’ has found a […]

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou names the boxer he plans to face before making his PFL debut

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou signs with PFL, will make his promotional debut in 2024

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

‘The Predator’ has landed. Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his promotional debut in 2024. The news of the signing first broke with ‘The New York […]

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul hires new head coach ahead of Nate Diaz fight

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2023

Jake Paul has made a change to his team ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz. Paul is set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view on August 5 in Dallas, Texas against the former UFC star. […]

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier reacts to Francis Ngannou’s “fumbling the bag” post on social media: “Maybe Francis isn’t hurting as much as we think”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting to Francis Ngannou’s ‘fumbling the bag’ post on social media. Ngannou recently took to ‘Instagram’ with a picture of himself, sitting on his Mercedes, on the phone, with the caption: “Just […]

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul eyes two-fight deal with Conor McGregor after he KO's Nate Diaz: "One boxing, one MMA in PFL"

Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

Jake Paul is planning to secure a two-fight deal with Conor McGregor after he KO’s Nate Diaz. Paul is set to headline a DAZN boxing pay-per-view against Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It’s […]