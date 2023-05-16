Jake Paul sends welcome message to “baddest man on the planet” Francis Ngannou after signing with PFL

Jake Paul is sending a welcome message to the ‘baddest man on the planet’, Francis Ngannou, after signing with PFL.

The news broke this morning that Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, had signed with the Professional Fighters League.

The 36-year-old will compete in the promotion’s pay-per-view ‘Superfight Division’ and will make his debut in 2024.

Jake Paul wasted no time in posting a message and a video to ‘Twitter‘ welcoming Ngannou to the PFL:

“The baddest man on the planet has officially joined.”

“Francis, welcome to the PFL. Everybody, it is official. This is massive, massive, massive, massive news in MMA. We have some huge fights on the horizon. Congratulations, Francis, you deserve this. The best heavyweight in the f*cking world to the PFL, and PFL Africa is going to be massive. So excited. Let’s go.”

Ngannou’s deal will give him the flexibility to box outside the PFL, and he anticipates making his boxing debut later this year.

It will be mid 2024 before we see Francis Ngannou make his PFL debut in MMA.

Part of the terms of Ngannou’s signing include being appointed the chairman of PFL Africa as well as serving on the company’s advisory board representing fighter interests.

Jake Paul joined the PFL in January of this year. Paul and the PFL co-created a pay-per-view division called ‘PFL PPV Super Fight’, which guarantees fighters will receive 50% of revenue from its events.

Paul was the first fighter signed to the new PFL division and was appointed ‘head of fighter advocacy’.

Paul is currently getting ready for his upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul is sure to be the first of many congratulating ‘The Predator’ for signing with the PFL.

