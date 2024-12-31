Jon Jones reflects on his accomplishments in 2024 ahead of the new year
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken the time to reflect on his 2024 accomplishments ahead of the new year.
It’s been another big, interesting year for Jon Jones. While he only competed once, that fight took place against Stipe Miocic in the main event at Madison Square Garden. On that night last month, ‘Bones’ was able to pick up a huge win to retain his UFC heavyweight title.
Ever since then, there’s been talk of him taking on Tom Aspinall, the interim champion. While rumors are circulating that talks are ongoing, nothing has quite been confirmed yet on either side.
Ahead of any potential announcement, Jones took to social media to look back on 2024 as we enter the final hours of 2025.
“Reflecting on the year
•Performed for the President: Had the honor of showcasing my skills in front of our country’s leader.
•First-Time Voter: Took part in democracy and voted for the first time ever—a major personal milestone.
•Global Traveler & Educator: Traveled to Mexico, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand to teach martial arts and acting, sharing my expertise with people worldwide.
•Unlocked Acting Abilities: Broke new ground in my acting journey, expanding my craft and confidence on screen.
•Historic UFC Victory: Defeated Stipe Miocic, the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, cementing my legacy further.
•Dream Home & Cybertruck: Purchased a home that feels like it could be my “forever home” and invested in a Cybertruck—a true dream come true.
•Volleyball Dad Adventures: Traveled around the country supporting my family as a dedicated Volleyball Dad.
•Netflix Star: Appeared in a TV show on Netflix, “The Cage,” gaining a wider audience and stepping deeper into the entertainment industry.
•Acting as a Navy SEAL: Took on the role of a Navy SEAL sergeant in the project Edo’s Crossing, expanding my acting portfolio.
•Physical Recovery: Fully recovered from pet surgery—grateful for good health and healing.
•Hiking in New Mexico: Conquered Albuquerque’s Sandia Mountain not once but three times—an achievement of physical and mental endurance.
•Jeremy Camp Concert: Experienced uplifting worship and music, renewing my spirit and energy.
•Elite Training Camp: Assembled the strongest heavyweight training camp in UFC history, working with legends like Gordon Ryan and Gable Steveson.”
