Jon Jones reflects on his accomplishments in 2024 ahead of the new year

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken the time to reflect on his 2024 accomplishments ahead of the new year.

It’s been another big, interesting year for Jon Jones. While he only competed once, that fight took place against Stipe Miocic in the main event at Madison Square Garden. On that night last month, ‘Bones’ was able to pick up a huge win to retain his UFC heavyweight title.

Ever since then, there’s been talk of him taking on Tom Aspinall, the interim champion. While rumors are circulating that talks are ongoing, nothing has quite been confirmed yet on either side.

Ahead of any potential announcement, Jones took to social media to look back on 2024 as we enter the final hours of 2025.