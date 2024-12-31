Ian Machado Garry dismisses UFC welterweight rankings

By Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC welterweight star Ian Machado Garry has dismissed his current position in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Ian Machado Garry

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. He’s young, he’s exciting, and he has great fight IQ. However, in his last fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov, he suffered his first loss in professional mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman slams Ian Machado Garry for ducking accusations: “Who the f*** is that guy for me to be a late replacement for?”

It came after a really close encounter with many believing that Machado Garry gave Shavkat the toughest test of his career. That, in itself, is a testament to the Irishman’s abilities.

Right now, though, he’s still sat at #7 in the official UFC welterweight rankings. Unsurprisingly, Machado Garry doesn’t agree with that.

Machado Garry looks back at Rakhmonov fight

“Shavkat. The way I look at this is that the fight against Shavkat was to be the number one contender in the world and go out and fight for the belt next,” Garry said. “If I’m not the number one contender of which Shavkat got his hand raised and has now cemented himself, I’m definitely number f**king two. That’s the way I look at it. Because there’s no way after that performance, you can’t sit there and say that I’m one of the best in the division. So whatever the rankings want to officially say. It’s okay.”

“I know in my heart and my soul, and I see the fans are giving me a lot of love and a lot of respect for that fight,” Garry said regarding the loss to Rakhmonov. “I’m absolutely, in my mind, the number two contender in the world. So, could I see the UFC booking me as a replacement? Yes. Do I think it’s realistic? Potentially. However, we’ll see when the cards come. If they want that, if they need that. I will say one thing: I will be ready if they want me. Like I always am. Ready, prepared for anyone and anywhere.”

Quotes via MMA Knockout

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ian Garry UFC

Jon Jones

Jon Jones reflects on his accomplishments in 2024 ahead of the new year

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reveals wild plans for next year: "I want to be busy in 2025!"

Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants to be very, very, very active next year.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka campaigns for third fight against Alex Pereira despite being 0-2: "Fight for my life"

Cole Shelton - December 30, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is hoping to secure a third fight with Alex Pereira.

Caio Borralho Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Caio Borralho shares theory on why he isn't fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

Caio Borralho wanted to share the Octagon with Israel Adesanya in early 2025, but he thinks he knows why that will have to wait.

Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Surging UFC contender once again calls out Leon Edwards following scintillating submission win

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

One rising UFC welterweight continues to knock on Leon Edwards’ door.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Luke Rockhold makes prediction for UFC 311 clash between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill: 'He goes for the kill'

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reacts to corner wanting to throw in the towel at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC fighter Colby Covington has reacted to his corner wanting to throw in the towel during his UFC Tampa main event.

Rampage Jackson
UFC

Rampage Jackson discusses what led to the downfall of his legendary career

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

MMA legend Rampage Jackson has detailed what he believes led to the downfall of his iconic career in the sport.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili compares himself to Mike Tyson and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 311

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made some big comparisons ahead of his next fight at UFC 311

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall predicts every male UFC champion by the end of 2025

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has taken the time to predict who will be the male UFC champions by the end of 2025.