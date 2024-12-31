Ian Machado Garry dismisses UFC welterweight rankings

UFC welterweight star Ian Machado Garry has dismissed his current position in the UFC welterweight rankings. As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. He’s young, he’s exciting, and he has great fight IQ. However, in his last fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov, he suffered his first loss in professional mixed martial arts. RELATED: Kamaru Usman slams Ian Machado Garry for ducking accusations: “Who the f*** is that guy for me to be a late replacement for?” It came after a really close encounter with many believing that Machado Garry gave Shavkat the toughest test of his career. That, in itself, is a testament to the Irishman’s abilities. Right now, though, he’s still sat at #7 in the official UFC welterweight rankings. Unsurprisingly, Machado Garry doesn’t agree with that.

Machado Garry looks back at Rakhmonov fight

“Shavkat. The way I look at this is that the fight against Shavkat was to be the number one contender in the world and go out and fight for the belt next,” Garry said. “If I’m not the number one contender of which Shavkat got his hand raised and has now cemented himself, I’m definitely number f**king two. That’s the way I look at it. Because there’s no way after that performance, you can’t sit there and say that I’m one of the best in the division. So whatever the rankings want to officially say. It’s okay.”

“I know in my heart and my soul, and I see the fans are giving me a lot of love and a lot of respect for that fight,” Garry said regarding the loss to Rakhmonov. “I’m absolutely, in my mind, the number two contender in the world. So, could I see the UFC booking me as a replacement? Yes. Do I think it’s realistic? Potentially. However, we’ll see when the cards come. If they want that, if they need that. I will say one thing: I will be ready if they want me. Like I always am. Ready, prepared for anyone and anywhere.”

