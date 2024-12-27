Former two-division UFC champion believes Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is bigger fight than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

A former UFC “champ-champ” believes Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria could be even bigger than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Many fans have been clamoring for Jones vs. Aspinall given that it would settle who is the best heavyweight in the UFC. “Bones” holds the main title, while Aspinall has his hands on interim gold. While UFC CEO Dana White is looking to make that title unification bout a reality in 2025, is it possible that another mega fight tops that one?

In the mind of “Triple C,” Makhachev vs. Topuria might just be the bigger fight.

