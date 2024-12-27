Former two-division UFC champion believes Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is bigger fight than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
A former UFC “champ-champ” believes Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria could be even bigger than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.
Many fans have been clamoring for Jones vs. Aspinall given that it would settle who is the best heavyweight in the UFC. “Bones” holds the main title, while Aspinall has his hands on interim gold. While UFC CEO Dana White is looking to make that title unification bout a reality in 2025, is it possible that another mega fight tops that one?
In the mind of “Triple C,” Makhachev vs. Topuria might just be the bigger fight.
Henry Cejudo Thinks Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria Tops Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
On a recent episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Henry Cejudo told Kamaru Usman that he believes Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria could bring in even more business for the UFC than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I personally believe that (Makhachev vs. Topuria) could potentially be bigger than Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “Competitively, of course, man. It’s not just that – it’s the simple fact that Ilia Topuria has a chance to become champ-champ.
“The heavyweight division, we’ll just know who’s the real undisputed champion. But in this position, if Ilia does win, that puts him in a category of, f*ck, you beat the former pound-for-pound (best) in (Alexander) Volkanovski, you’re beating the current pound-for-pound in a guy like Islam Makhachev. Give him his flowers.”
Topuria’s team has teased potentially moving up to the lightweight division. “El Matador” is the current UFC featherweight champion and if he stays in the division, he’ll likely face Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch. As for Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, he hasn’t shown much interest in facing Topuria unless the current 145-pound titleholder proves himself at 155 pounds.
Topics:Henry Cejudo Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev Jon Jones Tom Aspinall