Takeru says flyweight kickboxing super-fight against Rodtang is “destiny”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 30, 2024

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa has always dreamed of stepping into the ring against Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Finally, that dream will become reality at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Takeru Segawa

The two striking titans will collide in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight inside Japan’s legendary Saitama Super Arena.

Ever since signing with ONE Championship, fans have eagerly awaited the chance to witness this clash of styles and wills. Takeru shared that anticipation, but he believes the wait has only made the moment sweeter.

Over the past year, Takeru has had the opportunity to acclimate to life in ONE Championship, competing in two bouts that helped him adjust to its unique rules and environment. Now, “The Natural Born Crusher” feels that ONE 172 is the ideal time for this monumental showdown.

“While it would have been good to face Rodtang in my ONE debut, it’s better that I’ve now adapted to ONE’s rules, gloves, ring, and conditions through various experiences.  

“This was a necessary period for me. The anticipation has also built up. This too was destiny.”  

Takeru believes he’s representing Japanese martial arts at ONE 172

A wave of Japanese striking talent joined ONE Championship in 2024, with stars like Masaaki Noiri and Kana Morimoto making their mark.

However, when Takeru Segawa steps into the ring at ONE 172, he feels he’ll be carrying the weight of Japanese martial arts on his shoulders alone.

“I fight carrying Japanese martial arts on my shoulders. I’ve fought carrying organizations and belts, which has had a positive influence. This fight will be the culmination of my martial arts life,” Takeru said.  

“I want to fight for myself. Beyond winning or losing, I want a fight I can be satisfied with as a martial artist. I intend to fight like our lives depend on it.” 

