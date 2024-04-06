UFC Vegas 90: ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

Allen (23-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Paul Craig this past November. ‘All In’ has not tasted defeat since December of 2021, when he was TKO’d by ‘The Action Man’ at UFC Vegas 44.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis (31-10 MMA) was most recently seen in action at January’s UFC 297 event, where he scored a split decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. The 36-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, scoring wins over Rodolfo Vieira and Joaquin Buckley during that stretch.

UFC Vegas 90 is co-headlined by a catchweight bout between Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson. ‘The Great Ape’ missed the featherweight limit by one and a half pounds on Friday and was subsequently fined 20% of his purse which will go to Jackson.

Hernandez (14-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Bill Algeo in his previous Octagon appearance this past October. Prior to that setback, the 31-year-old was coming off a win over UFC veteran Jim Miller.

Meanwhile, Damon Jackson (22-6-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s co-main event looking to get back in the win column after losing his past two fights to Dan Ige and Billy Quarantillo respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Jackson had strung together a four-fight win streak.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 90 Main Card on ESPN+ (6pm ET)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)

Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)

UFC Vegas 90 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (3pm ET)

Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171)

Valter Walker (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236)

Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135)

Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5)

Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136) – Matsumoto def. Argueta via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 of Round 2

COMPLETED GUILLOTINE WITH TWO SECONDS LEFT 🤯@JeMatsumotoUFC with an impressive finish in his UFC debut! #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/2TBsVoqexf — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2024

Dylan Budka (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5) – Almeida def. Budka via TKO (punches) at 2:13 of Round 2

PUNCHING his way to victory 💥 Cesar Almeida's UFC debut ends early with a TKO! #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/enbQZK36JV — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2024

Nora Cornolle (138.5)* vs. Melissa Mullins (138)* – Cornolle def. Mullins via TKO (strikes) at 3:06 of Round 2

Action heating up EARLY 🔥 Nora Cornolle ends it in Round 2 with the KO! #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/1YEdXvHdbz — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2024

Who are you picking to win tonight’s middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis?