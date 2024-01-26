Michael Bisping agrees with Stipe Miocic’s decision to turn down Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 300: “The man’s 42 years old in August”

By Harry Kettle - January 26, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he agrees with Stipe Miocic’s decision not to fight Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall, Stipe Miocic

As many fans know, Stipe Miocic was scheduled to challenge Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight championship last November. Unfortunately, due to an injury sustained by Jon, the bout was called off.

Instead, Tom Aspinall appeared on the UFC 295 card and captured the interim heavyweight title. In the eyes of many, the next move would be for him to take on Jones when he was fit and healthy in order to unify the belts.

Alas, the promotion doesn’t feel the same way. Stipe Miocic is still set to receive the title shot, despite how long it’ll likely take for us to arrive at that contest.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall reveals Stipe Miocic rejected UFC 300 clash: “I, of course, accepted”

Recently, Aspinall claimed that Stipe turned down the opportunity to fight the Englishman at UFC 300. In the eyes of Michael Bisping, that was probably a good move from the heavyweight GOAT.

Bisping agrees with Miocic

“The man’s 42 years old in August. He hasn’t fought since he got knocked out against Francis Ngannou almost three years ago,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “And in that three years, let’s be honest, you’re declining, you’re getting older, so yeah, go fight Tom Aspinall, everyone thinks you’re the man, but what’s at risk? Well, the fight with Jon Jones.”

“Now I’m a fan of Tom Aspinall, OK, but if I’m managing Stipe, I say you sidestep Tom Aspinall all day long,” Bisping said. “Even if Stipe looked kind of interested, I would give him a slap in the face. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Fighters need to be protected from themselves, and if Stipe was thinking about that, it just doesn’t make smart business sense.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Bisping Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis

Robert Whittaker explains why he’s picking “awkward” Dricus du Plessis to defeat Israel Adesanya

Harry Kettle - January 26, 2024
Jasmine Jasudavicius
UFC

Jasmine Jasudavicius details hectic UFC 297 fight week over weight dispute

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Jasmine Jasudavicius had to plead for a spot on UFC 297 and then practically had to beg to stay on the card.

Gillian Robertson
UFC

Gillian Robertson says UFC 297 fight was "picture-perfect", hopes a ranked opponent is next

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Gillian Robertson knew she would have a ton of success on the ground against Polyana Viana at UFC 297.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje details the problems Max Holloway will pose at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Justin Gaethje knows beating Max Holloway at UFC 300 will be easier said than done.

Brendan Schaub
UFC

Brendan Schaub offers promising update after daughter's emergency surgery: "Forever grateful"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has released a promising update about the health of his daughter.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Max Holloway unbothered by worried fan reactions to Justin Gaethje fight: "Always going to be naysayers"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Josh Thomson

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson weigh in on Kayla Harrison’s decision to sign with UFC: “I think she went where the easier fights are”

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson believe Kayla Harrison signed with the UFC to go after easier fights.

Brock Lesnar, Mark Hunt
Dana White

Mark Hunt sends a warning to UFC CEO Dana White and former opponent Brock Lesnar: “Karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year”

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt is still unhappy with Dana White and Brock Lesnar.

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal
UFC

Watch | Conor McGregor headbutt’s Jake Gyllenhaal in official 'Road House' movie trailer (Video)

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor got physical with Jake Gyllenhaal during the filming of ‘Road House’.

Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

WATCH | Dricus Du Plessis gets incredible reception as he returns to South Africa with UFC title

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis got a hero’s welcome in South Africa after becoming the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 297.