Michael Bisping agrees with Stipe Miocic’s decision to turn down Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 300: “The man’s 42 years old in August”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he agrees with Stipe Miocic’s decision not to fight Tom Aspinall.

As many fans know, Stipe Miocic was scheduled to challenge Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight championship last November. Unfortunately, due to an injury sustained by Jon, the bout was called off.

Instead, Tom Aspinall appeared on the UFC 295 card and captured the interim heavyweight title. In the eyes of many, the next move would be for him to take on Jones when he was fit and healthy in order to unify the belts.

Alas, the promotion doesn’t feel the same way. Stipe Miocic is still set to receive the title shot, despite how long it’ll likely take for us to arrive at that contest.

Recently, Aspinall claimed that Stipe turned down the opportunity to fight the Englishman at UFC 300. In the eyes of Michael Bisping, that was probably a good move from the heavyweight GOAT.