Kyle Nelson eyes Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr after first-round TKO over Bill Algeo at UFC Atlantic City

By Cole Shelton - April 6, 2024

Kyle Nelson has won his third straight fight as the betting underdog.

Kyle Nelson

Nelson scored a first-round TKO win over Bill Algeo on the main card of UFC Atlantic City. The Canadian started strong as he landed a massive shot that wobbled Algeo and he kept landing punches that forced the ref to jump in and stop the fight.

However, some thought the fight was an early stoppage which Kyle Nelson disagrees with, as he thinks it only would have gotten worse for Bill Algeo.

“I was a little surprised I did get him out of there that early, that was the goal, but I expected it to go into the second round before I felt like the damage would start to accumulate,” Nelson said to BJPENN.com. “In that first round, his nose was pretty bloody and the damage kept accumulating. Some fans thought it was an early stoppage, but maybe it would have been one or two more punches before he went down. Bill is super tough and I don’t think he needed to take any more damage than he did.”

Nelson improved to 4-4-1 in the UFC and is now on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins being when he was the underdog. Nelson also believes this win was the best he has looked in the UFC.

“I’m getting better every time and in better shape. I’m getting better and more confident in myself which is letting me open up more. I have confidence in my weight cut and cardio that I don’t have to worry about gassing or getting tired,” Nelson said.

Given that Nelson didn’t take much damage, the hope for the Canadian is to return soon, and preferably on the next card in Canada. He also wants his next fight to be against Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr.

“I’m hoping to get on the next card in Canada and fight Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr. Just continue to work my way up the rankings. I want to stay busy, and those guys would bring it and make it an exciting fight for the fans,” Nelson concluded.

Related

UFC Vegas 90, Results, Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC

UFC Vegas 90: ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones issues statement and video footage after being accused of threatening a drug testers life

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement after being accused of threatening the life of a drug tester in Albuquerque.

Jon Jones
UFC

Report: Jon Jones threatened to kill drug tester during routine UFC test, "extremely intoxicated" during incident

Curtis Calhoun - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is in hot water after allegedly threatening a Drug Free Sport International tester in Albuquerque.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway excited to bring the "violence" against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: "I look forward to it"

Cole Shelton - April 5, 2024

Max Holloway knows his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 will be violent for however long it lasts.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler shares his five favorite MMA fighters

Susan Cox - April 5, 2024

Michael Chandler has shared who his five favorite fighters were as he was coming up in the MMA scene.

Cody Garbrandt, Deiveson Figueiredo

Cody Garbrandt responds to Deiveson Figueiredo's 'mentally fragile' comments: "He gave up on himself!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 5, 2024
UFC Vegas 90, Results, Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC
Chris Curtis

UFC Vegas 90: ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ Weigh-in Results - 4 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - April 5, 2024

UFC Vegas 90 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 6th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White teases Conor McGregor's UFC return: "Coming soon"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

It seems that UFC President Dana White and Conor McGregor are finally on the same page.

Logan Paul
UFC

Logan Paul tries to persuade WWE's Triple H into allowing UFC crossover fight: "Send me!"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

WWE superstar and boxer Logan Paul is ready to head into the world of the UFC.

Raquel Pennington
Raquel Pennington

Kayla Harrison understands Raquel Pennington trying to avoid a fight with her: "I'd be scared s*itless"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

Kayla Harrison isn’t surprised that UFC women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington doesn’t want to fight her.