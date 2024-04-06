Kyle Nelson eyes Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr after first-round TKO over Bill Algeo at UFC Atlantic City

Kyle Nelson has won his third straight fight as the betting underdog.

Nelson scored a first-round TKO win over Bill Algeo on the main card of UFC Atlantic City. The Canadian started strong as he landed a massive shot that wobbled Algeo and he kept landing punches that forced the ref to jump in and stop the fight.

However, some thought the fight was an early stoppage which Kyle Nelson disagrees with, as he thinks it only would have gotten worse for Bill Algeo.

“I was a little surprised I did get him out of there that early, that was the goal, but I expected it to go into the second round before I felt like the damage would start to accumulate,” Nelson said to BJPENN.com. “In that first round, his nose was pretty bloody and the damage kept accumulating. Some fans thought it was an early stoppage, but maybe it would have been one or two more punches before he went down. Bill is super tough and I don’t think he needed to take any more damage than he did.”

Nelson improved to 4-4-1 in the UFC and is now on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins being when he was the underdog. Nelson also believes this win was the best he has looked in the UFC.

“I’m getting better every time and in better shape. I’m getting better and more confident in myself which is letting me open up more. I have confidence in my weight cut and cardio that I don’t have to worry about gassing or getting tired,” Nelson said.

Given that Nelson didn’t take much damage, the hope for the Canadian is to return soon, and preferably on the next card in Canada. He also wants his next fight to be against Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr.

“I’m hoping to get on the next card in Canada and fight Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr. Just continue to work my way up the rankings. I want to stay busy, and those guys would bring it and make it an exciting fight for the fans,” Nelson concluded.