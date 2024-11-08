Daniel Cormier explains how a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight could still happen: “Maybe, just maybe, we get that fight”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes a Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou superfight could still happen in the future.
There’s an argument to be made that Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou is the biggest fight you could make in mixed martial arts. It didn’t happen during Francis’ days in the UFC, but even now that he’s with the PFL, fans and media members are still talking about it.
Of course, right now, Jones’ focus is on successfully defending his belt against Stipe Miocic. If he’s able to get that out of the way, it feels like he has four opponents: Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, Francis Ngannou or retirement.
The Ngannou bout would requite a cross-promotion, but in the eyes of Daniel Cormier, it’s possible.
Cormier believes Jones vs Ngannou could still happen
“If Turki and Francis and Jon can make these dollars make sense, why wouldn’t they do it?” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I’m not sitting up here saying it’s going to happen because Dana does not like Francis. That is a massive problem – massive problem.
“But hell, when in the world do you put that above business? I don’t know that he will. He’s one of the smartest, sharpest businessman you’ve ever met. If the dollars make sense, the fight could potentially happen.”
“If Francis is to be believed, and Francis has had these conversations, we’re now entering a world where multiple partnerships already are established in this realm,” Cormier continued. “ESPN UFC, ESPN PFL, Riyadh Season UFC – ladies and gentlemen, maybe, just maybe, we get that fight.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
