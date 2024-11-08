Daniel Cormier explains how a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight could still happen: “Maybe, just maybe, we get that fight”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes a Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou superfight could still happen in the future.

There’s an argument to be made that Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou is the biggest fight you could make in mixed martial arts. It didn’t happen during Francis’ days in the UFC, but even now that he’s with the PFL, fans and media members are still talking about it.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou reveals he is still interested in Jon Jones superfight

Of course, right now, Jones’ focus is on successfully defending his belt against Stipe Miocic. If he’s able to get that out of the way, it feels like he has four opponents: Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, Francis Ngannou or retirement.

The Ngannou bout would requite a cross-promotion, but in the eyes of Daniel Cormier, it’s possible.