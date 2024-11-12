Photo | Former UFC champion Alexa Grasso reveals she suffered a broken leg in training

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has revealed that she suffered a broken leg in training recently.

It’s safe to say that it’s been a tough year for Alexa Grasso. The 31-year-old battled Valentina Shevchenko for the third time at Noche UFC in September and, unfortunately for her, she came up short. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what her path back to another title opportunity is going to look like.

Given her age and experience, you’d have to imagine it won’t take much for the UFC to vault her back into a position of prominence. Alas, as is so often the case in mixed martial arts, Grasso has run into a bit of a hurdle – and that’s an understatement.

In the following Instagram post, the former champion has revealed that a broken leg will put her on the shelf for an undisclosed period of time.