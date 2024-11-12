Photo | Former UFC champion Alexa Grasso reveals she suffered a broken leg in training
Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has revealed that she suffered a broken leg in training recently.
It’s safe to say that it’s been a tough year for Alexa Grasso. The 31-year-old battled Valentina Shevchenko for the third time at Noche UFC in September and, unfortunately for her, she came up short. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what her path back to another title opportunity is going to look like.
RELATED: Erin Blanchfield has a good reason for her callout of Alexa Grasso following UFC Edmonton win over Rose Namajunas
Given her age and experience, you’d have to imagine it won’t take much for the UFC to vault her back into a position of prominence. Alas, as is so often the case in mixed martial arts, Grasso has run into a bit of a hurdle – and that’s an understatement.
In the following Instagram post, the former champion has revealed that a broken leg will put her on the shelf for an undisclosed period of time.
View this post on Instagram
Grasso reveals injury
“Broke my leg training. But I’m fine.. everything sana.. time to time. Send me a lot of love so that that bone hits right please.”
At this moment in time, it’s not clear as to what the timeline will be for her return. Still, while the flyweight division will move on without her for now, you can bet she’ll be right back in the mix with the big names whenever she’s able to compete again. Get well soon, Alexa.
What is your favorite memory from the career of Alexa Grasso thus far? When she does eventually return, who do you anticipate will be the UFC women’s flyweight champion? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alexa Grasso UFC