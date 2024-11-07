Bo Nickal says he’d stop Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov in 90 seconds: “Not a tough fight”

Bo Nickal dismisses the difficulty of a clash with Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov

In a recent episode of his podcast, Nickal ramped up his Magomedov callouts with a hot take.

“I would like to fight him, but it’s not a tough fight, and I’d have to go to Abu Dhabi,” Nickal said of Magomedov. “I’d do it, but I think it’s not a tough fight, and also, the UFC probably doesn’t want that right now. Maybe they would, maybe they don’t give a crap. Go over to Saudi [Arabia], make a quick check, 90 seconds, fly back.”

Nickal and Magomedov are two of the brightest young stars in the UFC middleweight division. Both made their promotional debuts last year after regional MMA success.

Nickal vs. Magomedov would be a prototypical grappler vs. striker matchup. While Nickal has improved his striking in lightning-quick fashion, he would face a huge step up in Magomedov.

As of this writing, Magomedov hasn’t responded to Nickal’s comments. He’s targeting a return at the UFC’s upcoming event on February 1st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Nickal and Magomedov could be on an inevitable collision course, and Nickal has the opportunity to back up his confidence with another profound performance.