Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones’s declaration he won’t win more UFC titles than him

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall responded to Jon Jones’s latest promise that the UK star won’t surpass him when it comes to title victories.

Jones will return to the Octagon to defend the UFC lineal heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 next month. He was supposed to face Miocic at UFC 295 before withdrawing due to injury.

As a result of Jones’s withdrawal, a short-notice interim title fight between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich filled the void. Aspinall defeated Pavlovich by first-round knockout to earn the interim belt.

Since then, Aspinall and Jones have exchanged barbs from afar. Many fans, experts, and pundits prefer Jones fight Aspinall instead of Miocic, who is coming off a nearly four-year hiatus.

As their war of words intensified, Jones guaranteed that Aspinall wouldn’t win as many UFC world championships as he has during his career.