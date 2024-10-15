Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones’s declaration he won’t win more UFC titles than him
Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall responded to Jon Jones’s latest promise that the UK star won’t surpass him when it comes to title victories.
Jones will return to the Octagon to defend the UFC lineal heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 next month. He was supposed to face Miocic at UFC 295 before withdrawing due to injury.
As a result of Jones’s withdrawal, a short-notice interim title fight between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich filled the void. Aspinall defeated Pavlovich by first-round knockout to earn the interim belt.
Since then, Aspinall and Jones have exchanged barbs from afar. Many fans, experts, and pundits prefer Jones fight Aspinall instead of Miocic, who is coming off a nearly four-year hiatus.
As their war of words intensified, Jones guaranteed that Aspinall wouldn’t win as many UFC world championships as he has during his career.
Tom Aspinall issues cold response to Jon Jones
In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall responded to Jones’s comments.
“I don’t want to win as many championships as him, I just want to be the undisputed champion of the world,” Aspinall answered Jones. “Don’t care. I want to make as much money as I can, in the shortest amount of time possible, and then bounce…
“I want to get out of this sport healthy. so once I’ve done what I want to do, I have no interest in being the best heavyweight ever and fighting into my 40s. No interest at all in it.”
Aspinall defended the UFC interim title by finishing Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. He’s slated as the UFC 309 backup fighter should anything happen to either Jones or Miocic before the event.
Jones has teeter-tottered on whether or not he’ll retire with a win at UFC 309. If he decides to stick around for Aspinall, expect fireworks in the buildup and title clash.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
