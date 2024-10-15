Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones’s declaration he won’t win more UFC titles than him

By Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall responded to Jon Jones’s latest promise that the UK star won’t surpass him when it comes to title victories.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones

Jones will return to the Octagon to defend the UFC lineal heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 next month. He was supposed to face Miocic at UFC 295 before withdrawing due to injury.

As a result of Jones’s withdrawal, a short-notice interim title fight between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich filled the void. Aspinall defeated Pavlovich by first-round knockout to earn the interim belt.

Since then, Aspinall and Jones have exchanged barbs from afar. Many fans, experts, and pundits prefer Jones fight Aspinall instead of Miocic, who is coming off a nearly four-year hiatus.

As their war of words intensified, Jones guaranteed that Aspinall wouldn’t win as many UFC world championships as he has during his career.

Tom Aspinall issues cold response to Jon Jones

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall responded to Jones’s comments.

“I don’t want to win as many championships as him, I just want to be the undisputed champion of the world,” Aspinall answered Jones. “Don’t care. I want to make as much money as I can, in the shortest amount of time possible, and then bounce…

“I want to get out of this sport healthy. so once I’ve done what I want to do, I have no interest in being the best heavyweight ever and fighting into my 40s. No interest at all in it.”

Aspinall defended the UFC interim title by finishing Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. He’s slated as the UFC 309 backup fighter should anything happen to either Jones or Miocic before the event.

Jones has teeter-tottered on whether or not he’ll retire with a win at UFC 309. If he decides to stick around for Aspinall, expect fireworks in the buildup and title clash.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Sean O'Malley

Conor McGregor offers Sean O'Malley all-expenses paid trip to train with him in Ireland: "He would regain his title!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024
Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson confirms he's not retired, announces plans for early 2025 UFC return: "F*ck no I'm not retiring!"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson isn’t done quite yet.

Sean O'Malley, Jose Aldo
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shows interest in facing 'legend' Jose Aldo in UFC return: "That would be f*cking crazy"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to fight Jose Aldo.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena reveals UFC wants to book Amanda Nunes against her or Kayla Harrison next: "Wants to look like a hero"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

The UFC reportedly wants to book Amanda Nunes against the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor's MMA legacy is on the line after long UFC absence

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler feels Conor McGregor’s fighting legacy is in jeopardy if he doesn’t return.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis predicts a finish in his next fight

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Belal Muhammad responds after being labeled a “fake champion” by Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

Belal Muhammad has issued a response in the wake of being called a fake champion by UFC star Ilia Topuria.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor hits out at Belal Muhammad in latest social media rant

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his latest social media rant.

Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal doubts Conor McGregor makes UFC return: "We'll see him at a bar and sh*t"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t see Conor McGregor ever stepping back inside the Octagon for a pro MMA fight.

Dana White, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan think UFC 307 judges got it wrong with co-main event title fight

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White and Joe Rogan were puzzled by the judging of the UFC 307 co-main event.