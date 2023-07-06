Watch – Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appear quite chummy in recent meetup (Video)

UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appeared quite chummy during their recent meetup.

The UFC Middleweight Champion and the UFC Heavyweight Champion have apparently ended their feud.

Adesanya posted a video of their most recent meeting with the hashtag:

“Life is one big cartoon!! #zoinks.”

Looks like it's all love between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones 😅 (via @stylebender) pic.twitter.com/v3ZydqcybS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 6, 2023

Arm in arm Adesanya says to Jones:

“This motherf**ker Jones. Hey, hey,hey, hey, chill champ! It’s all love.”

To which Jones replies, shaking hands:

“Bless the king!”

Adesanya, in kind, responds:

“Blessed up, king.”

Sounds pretty cordial, even friendly.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (27-1 MMA) last fought and defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285.

Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya (24-2 MMA) defeated Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) last April at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight crown.

It was just this past June that Israel Adesanya, speaking on Logan Paul’s YouTube channel, alluded to the fact that he and Jones have put any hard feelings behind them saying:

“Growth is something you have to go through as a human being, as a man especially. Maturity. There was a point where we were… ah f**k. I came to the UFC, I felt like, it’s up to him (Jones) to admit this, he was a fan. But then he was kind of like ‘Ah, there’s another coming in this game and just taking the shine’. But there’s enough room for both of us to shine…. you don’t have to hate on me for doing what I’m doing. We can be in our own lanes and be great.”

And yes, they both shine, and both are great.

As for what is on the horizon for the champions, they’ll ultimately be defending their titles sometime later this year. Just waiting on confirmation of dates, times and locations from the UFC.

What do you think of the latest video from the champs? Are you surprised to see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones getting along?

