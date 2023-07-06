Watch – Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appear quite chummy in recent meetup (Video)

By Susan Cox - July 6, 2023

UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appeared quite chummy during their recent meetup.

Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, UFC

The UFC Middleweight Champion and the UFC Heavyweight Champion have apparently ended their feud.

Adesanya posted a video of their most recent meeting with the hashtag:

“Life is one big cartoon!! #zoinks.”

Arm in arm Adesanya says to Jones:

“This motherf**ker Jones. Hey, hey,hey, hey, chill champ! It’s all love.”

To which Jones replies, shaking hands:

“Bless the king!”

Adesanya, in kind, responds:

“Blessed up, king.”

Sounds pretty cordial, even friendly.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (27-1 MMA) last fought and defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285.

Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya (24-2 MMA) defeated Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) last April at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight crown.

It was just this past June that Israel Adesanya, speaking on Logan Paul’s YouTube channel, alluded to the fact that he and Jones have put any hard feelings behind them saying:

“Growth is something you have to go through as a human being, as a man especially. Maturity. There was a point where we were… ah f**k. I came to the UFC, I felt like, it’s up to him (Jones) to admit this, he was a fan. But then he was kind of like ‘Ah, there’s another coming in this game and just taking the shine’. But there’s enough room for both of us to shine…. you don’t have to hate on me for doing what I’m doing. We can be in our own lanes and be great.”

And yes, they both shine, and both are great.

As for what is on the horizon for the champions, they’ll ultimately be defending their titles sometime later this year. Just waiting on confirmation of dates, times and locations from the UFC.

What do you think of the latest video from the champs? Are you surprised to see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones getting along?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jon Jones UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja, Deiveson Figueiredo

Michael Bisping explains why he thinks Alexandre Pantoja will dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290: “My word he just takes submissions”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023
Bo Nickal, UFC
UFC

Bo Nickal reacts after being made a historic betting favorite for Saturday’s UFC 290 event: “Great value. Hammer it”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on being the biggest betting favorite in UFC history ahead of his return to the cage this weekend.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie weighs in on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor was not there for his team: “He wasn’t at a lot of morning practices”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie has given his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor wasn’t there for his team during the process.

Alistair Overeem, UFC on ESPN 8
UFC

Alistair Overeem’s management refutes reports of retirement: “He still plans to fight one or two more times”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Combat sports legend Alistair Overeem’s management appears to have contradicted his recent retirement statement.

Brandon Royval
UFC

UFC 290 backup fighter Brandon Royval breaks down Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Brandon Royval is more than ready to fight for UFC gold on Saturday night at UFC 290.

Robbie Lawler and UFC 290

Robbie Lawler explains when he realized UFC 290 would be his retirement fight

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023
Kevin Lee
UFC

Coach says he saw 'warning signs' ahead of Kevin Lee's failed UFC comeback

Susan Cox - July 5, 2023

Coach Javier Mendez says he saw ‘warning signs’ ahead of Kevin Lee’s failed comeback at UFC Vegas 76.

Dillon Danis and Alex Pereira
Bellator

WATCH | Dillon Danis shares recent training video with Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Dillon Danis recently trained with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler details what went through his head after Conor McGregor shoved him on TUF

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Michael Chandler has revealed what went through his head when Conor McGregor shoved him in the face on TUF 31.

Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling
Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski offers Aljamain Sterling chance at champ-champ status: "Paid his dues"

Josh Evanoff - July 5, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is willing to offer Aljamain Sterling a chance at history.