Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad didn’t take long to respond to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s remarks about an alleged title fight offer for UFC 307.

Muhammad captured the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC 304 last month. He’s unbeaten in his previous 11 fights and capped his winning streak with an impressive world championship performance.

As Muhammad prepares for his first welterweight title defense, Rakhmonov and others are waiting in the wings for a shot at the champion. Rakhmonov is the most likely option, arguably, as he’s undefeated with recent wins over Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal.

Rakhmonov, in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, claimed that Muhammad declined to fight him in October at UFC 307. He went on to criticize Muhammad for going back on his promise to be an active champion.