Jon Jones says Tom Aspinall “has my large black c*** in his mouth” as war of words intensifies

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has pivoted on his largely distant position on Tom Aspinall and a potential Octagon booking.

Jones is expected to face former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November. But, as of this writing, the UFC has yet to make a formal announcement of the expected heavyweight headliner.

Jones was supposed to return last year at UFC 295 against Miocic before suffering an injury. Aspinall stepped up on weeks’ notice to knock out Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight belt on the same card.

Since then, Jones and Aspinall have gone back and forth in the media regarding a potential clash. Many are critical of the UFC’s decision to advance with the Jones vs. Miocic matchup, despite Miocic’s nearly four-year absence from fighting.

Things took a strange turn in the Jones/Aspinall beef on Thursday.