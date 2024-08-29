Jon Jones says Tom Aspinall “has my large black c*** in his mouth” as war of words intensifies

By Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has pivoted on his largely distant position on Tom Aspinall and a potential Octagon booking.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

Jones is expected to face former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November. But, as of this writing, the UFC has yet to make a formal announcement of the expected heavyweight headliner.

Jones was supposed to return last year at UFC 295 against Miocic before suffering an injury. Aspinall stepped up on weeks’ notice to knock out Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight belt on the same card.

Since then, Jones and Aspinall have gone back and forth in the media regarding a potential clash. Many are critical of the UFC’s decision to advance with the Jones vs. Miocic matchup, despite Miocic’s nearly four-year absence from fighting.

Things took a strange turn in the Jones/Aspinall beef on Thursday.

Jon Jones goes off on Tom Aspinall on Instagram

Jones responded vulgarly to Aspinall’s recent jabs in a recent Instagram comment.

“This dude literally has my large black cock in his mouth every week. I’m flattered,” Jones posted. “I absolutely guarantee he will not win more world championships than me. That’s truly all that matters at the end of the day. There’s been many champions, no one like me. I sleep good at night.”

Aspinall defended the interim UFC heavyweight belt by knocking out Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last month. UFC CEO Dana White has said he’s “confident” that Jones will fight Aspinall with a win over Miocic, despite retirement hints.

Jones is arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time after indomitable stints at light heavyweight. He’s earned wins over the likes of Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans, and Shogun Rua during his career.

As Aspinall awaits clarity for when he’ll fight for the lineal heavyweight belt, Jones is amping up his trash talk, and the two sides appear anything but cordial.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

