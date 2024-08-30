Jon Jones praises Dana White after UFC President defends Stipe Miocic fight: “Real recognize real”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a lot of respect for his boss Dana White.

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since a submission victory over Ciryl Gane last March. That UFC 285 win saw Jon Jones claim the title that Francis Ngannou left vacant, and he quickly targeted Stipe Miocic. The two were booked for November at Madison Square Garden, but the bout ended up being canceled.

Due to the injury, Jon Jones has been on the shelf for a year and a half. Despite Tom Aspinall winning and defending the interim heavyweight title in his absence, ‘Bones’ won’t fight the British fighter next. Instead, Dana White has maintained his stance that Jones should face Miocic in the fall whenever he returns.

Furthermore, the UFC President has gone on the warpath defending Jon Jones. Over the last few months, Dana White has argued with several reporters in person, and also online, over ‘Bones’ being pound-for-pound number one. Earlier this week in a post-fight press conference, the promoter again argued the case in a moment that quickly went viral.

Jon Jones praises UFC President Dana White for calling him pound-for-pound #1

Well, it seems that the respect between Jon Jones and Dana White is mutual. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, ‘Bones’ made a post about his boss. In the caption of the post, Jones borrowed White’s famous quote about him, while stating that nobody is better than the promoter.

The UFC heavyweight champion’s praise comes as no surprise to any fans. While Jon Jones and Dana White have had many, many public spats over the years, the two are on good terms now. Since ‘Bones’ made his return to the cage last March, the promoter has had nothing but good things to say about the champion.

As of now, Jon Jones’ return to the cage remains unbooked. However, according to several reports, and the champion himself, he will return to the cage at UFC 309 in New York City against Stipe Miocic.

What do you make of these comments about UFC President Dana White? Who do you want to see Jones fight in his return?