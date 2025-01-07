Former UFC champion believes Jon Jones is worried about potential title unification fight with Tom Aspinall: ‘It will not be so easy’
One ex-UFC titleholder believes that Jon Jones may have a bit of fear going into a potential mega fight with Tom Aspinall.
Many fans and experts agree that the biggest fight that can be made in the UFC is a heavyweight title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall. “Bones” is the reigning champion with one successful title defense. Aspinall holds the interim gold and he also has a successful defense. Something has got to give at heavyweight, and UFC CEO Dana White has guaranteed that he will make Jones vs. Aspinall a reality this year.
While Jones is open to fighting Aspinall if the money is right, a former light heavyweight king believes “Bones” is a bit nervous.
Jan Blachowicz Thinks Jon Jones Is “Afraid” of Tom Aspinall Fight
During an interview with MMAFighting.com, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz shared his take that Jon Jones is a tad bit worried about the dangers that Tom Aspinall presents.
“I think [Jon Jones] does this because Alex Pereira is now a big star in the UFC,” Blachowicz told MMA Fighting. “Everybody knows him. He knows what he’s doing. But I believe he should fight against Aspinall, but I think he’s a little bit afraid of him.
“Because Aspinall is someone who can really stop him and beat him. I think he believes if he can fight against Pereira, he can take him down, control him, maybe something like this. With Aspinall, it will be not so easy.”
Others such as UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping, would disagree with Blachowicz. Bisping recently took to his YouTube channel to weigh in on the stalling from Jones on fighting Aspinall. “The Count” believes Jones made a “genius” marketing and business move by getting people more invested in a possible title unification clash.
BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on what’s next for Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jan Blachowicz Jon Jones Tom Aspinall