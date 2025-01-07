Bo Nickal reveals key factor in potential future UFC fight with Khamzat Chimaev: ‘The longer the fight goes, the worse it’s going to get’

Bo Nickal believes that his wrestling is a cut above Khamzat Chimaev’s.

Nickal’s name has been in the spotlight despite only having seven pro MMA fights. Some fans believe a showdown with Chimaev is inevitable, although others are skeptical following Nickal’s recent showing against Paul Craig at UFC 309 back in November. There is still time for Nickal to grow in the sport of MMA, but Chimaev is already on the cusp of championship gold.

While the two are at different points in their pro MMA careers, Nickal feels he’d pose a serious threat to Chimaev inside the Octagon.

Bo Nickal Doesn’t Think Khamzat Chimaev Can Match His Wrestling

During episode 63 of the “Nickals and Dimes” podcast, Bo Nickal explained why he thinks Khamzat Chimaev would struggle against him in a possible UFC fight (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

”I don’t think there’s really a guy in the world at 86 kilos that can beat me in wrestling,” Nickal said on his YouTube channel. “I think that he’s (Chimaev) good, he’s got skills, but his biggest thing that’s going to crush him, especially in a fight against me is, dude, you’re going to get tired. You’re going to go like this (down), and I’m going to go like this (up) as the fight goes on.

“And you’re not going to take me down, which is your best attribute. So you’re going to have to strike with me. I’m probably going to be able to take you down. Maybe I don’t hold you down on the ground forever, but I can hold you down there for a little bit, and the longer the fight goes, the worse it’s going to get.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the UFC brass handles Nickal’s next fight. While the rising 185-pounder scored a unanimous decision win over a seasoned veteran in Paul Craig, he didn’t showcase the dominance that many have come to expect from him. Nickal insists that he’s happy with his performance and has scolded those who are criticizing him.

