Tom Aspinall provides positive update on possible Jon Jones fight

By Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on a possible undisputed title fight with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

For the longest time now, fans have been waiting to see Tom Aspinall fight Jon Jones. With the passage of time comes more and more interest in the idea of this contest happening. Unfortunately, up to this point, we haven’t heard a whole lot about the fight actually getting made. Tom seems to be as eager as anyone to get it over the finish line, but the same can’t be said for Jones.

RELATED: UFC commentator thinks Jon Jones should be given ultimatum on Tom Aspinall fight

It would appear as if Jones has been waiting for the kind of payday that would make taking on such a dangerous challenge worth his time. We all know what Aspinall brings to the table within the context of heavyweight mixed martial arts, and Jon wants to do everything in his power to ensure he’s ready for that. Alas, given that he opted to fight Stipe Miocic instead in his most recent fight, it’s not surprising that some fans are getting a bit impatient.

Thankfully, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall teased the idea that an announcement could be coming sooner rather than later.

Aspinall provides update on Jones fight

“The picture was actually at the end of the meeting and believe it or not, that was probably at about 2 a.m.,” Aspinall shared. “We had a meeting….had a nice meal, talked everything through. Hunter [Campbell] has always been extremely personable and reasonable with me, I cannot say what he’s like with other people, but with me and my team he’s been nothing but hospitable…

“We had a fantastic meeting, everything went amazing. I understand my position now, and I understand what the company is doing now, and you’ve gotta stay tuned…there’s some big news coming.”

“I feel like we’re in a good spot right now,” Aspinall said. “But first and foremost, I like fighting people, that’s what I like to do. And if I’m not doing that, I feel a little bit…I haven’t been doing that over the last seven months, but after the meeting I’m feeling very optimistic about things and I’m in a really, really good spot with everything. My future moving forward, and it’s really exciting times.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

In the last few months alone, Tom Aspinall has become a real household name. Through self-marketing and his performances inside the Octagon, he has become must-watch television. For Jones, there truly is nothing bigger for him in the UFC.

Do you believe we’re finally going to see this fight later this year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192 with Steve Erceg and Vince Morales

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025
Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

What's next for Sean Brady and Leon Edwards after UFC London?

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

The UFC was in London, England on Saturday, March 22 for UFC London. The main event saw Sean Brady taking on former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Alex Pereira Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan claims Alex Pereira was sick and injured during UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has claimed that Alex Pereira was sick and injured during his UFC 313 main event loss.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo confirms UFC retirement plan during meeting with Donald Trump

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said during a brief interaction with Donald Trump that he plans on retiring from MMA soon.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan passes on UFC 315 commentary duties in Canada: "I'd rather go to Russia"

Josh Evanoff - March 24, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has no plans of calling Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena later this summer.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira demands a rematch against Islam Makhachev for UFC 317: "International Fight Week"

Josh Evanoff - March 24, 2025
Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2022 shooting

Cole Shelton - March 24, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his 2022 shooting.

Sean Brady, Ian Machado Garry
Sean Brady

Sean Brady explains why he isn't interested in fighting Ian Machado Garry after UFC London win

Cole Shelton - March 24, 2025

Sean Brady doesn’t see a need to fight Ian Machado Garry next time out.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Pros react, UFC
Sean Brady

UFC Hall of Famer has interesting suggestion for Leon Edwards' next fight following landslide loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 24, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has a suggestion for what should be next for Leon Edwards.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

UFC legend makes pick for Islam Makhachev's next title defense in 2025

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 24, 2025

One former standup warrior under the UFC banner has made his pick for Islam Makhachev’s next UFC lightweight title challenger.