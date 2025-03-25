Tom Aspinall provides positive update on possible Jon Jones fight

UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on a possible undisputed title fight with Jon Jones.

For the longest time now, fans have been waiting to see Tom Aspinall fight Jon Jones. With the passage of time comes more and more interest in the idea of this contest happening. Unfortunately, up to this point, we haven’t heard a whole lot about the fight actually getting made. Tom seems to be as eager as anyone to get it over the finish line, but the same can’t be said for Jones.

It would appear as if Jones has been waiting for the kind of payday that would make taking on such a dangerous challenge worth his time. We all know what Aspinall brings to the table within the context of heavyweight mixed martial arts, and Jon wants to do everything in his power to ensure he’s ready for that. Alas, given that he opted to fight Stipe Miocic instead in his most recent fight, it’s not surprising that some fans are getting a bit impatient.

Thankfully, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall teased the idea that an announcement could be coming sooner rather than later.