Tom Aspinall provides positive update on possible Jon Jones fight
UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on a possible undisputed title fight with Jon Jones.
For the longest time now, fans have been waiting to see Tom Aspinall fight Jon Jones. With the passage of time comes more and more interest in the idea of this contest happening. Unfortunately, up to this point, we haven’t heard a whole lot about the fight actually getting made. Tom seems to be as eager as anyone to get it over the finish line, but the same can’t be said for Jones.
It would appear as if Jones has been waiting for the kind of payday that would make taking on such a dangerous challenge worth his time. We all know what Aspinall brings to the table within the context of heavyweight mixed martial arts, and Jon wants to do everything in his power to ensure he’s ready for that. Alas, given that he opted to fight Stipe Miocic instead in his most recent fight, it’s not surprising that some fans are getting a bit impatient.
Thankfully, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall teased the idea that an announcement could be coming sooner rather than later.
Aspinall provides update on Jones fight
“The picture was actually at the end of the meeting and believe it or not, that was probably at about 2 a.m.,” Aspinall shared. “We had a meeting….had a nice meal, talked everything through. Hunter [Campbell] has always been extremely personable and reasonable with me, I cannot say what he’s like with other people, but with me and my team he’s been nothing but hospitable…
“We had a fantastic meeting, everything went amazing. I understand my position now, and I understand what the company is doing now, and you’ve gotta stay tuned…there’s some big news coming.”
“I feel like we’re in a good spot right now,” Aspinall said. “But first and foremost, I like fighting people, that’s what I like to do. And if I’m not doing that, I feel a little bit…I haven’t been doing that over the last seven months, but after the meeting I’m feeling very optimistic about things and I’m in a really, really good spot with everything. My future moving forward, and it’s really exciting times.”
In the last few months alone, Tom Aspinall has become a real household name. Through self-marketing and his performances inside the Octagon, he has become must-watch television. For Jones, there truly is nothing bigger for him in the UFC.
Do you believe we’re finally going to see this fight later this year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
