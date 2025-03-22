Pros react after Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz at UFC London

Today’s UFC London event was co-headlined by a key light heavyweight bout between former division champ Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg.

Blachowicz (29-11-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since dropping a split decision loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July of 2023. The Polish powerhouse had gone 2-2-1 over his previous five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (12-1 MMA) entered tonight’s co-main event boasting a 7-fight win streak, his most previous victory being a unanimous decision win over Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to that, ‘Black Jag’ had scored a 12-second knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield in May of 2024.

Tonight’s UFC London co-main event resulted in a hard fought back-and-forth affair. Jan Blachowicz appeared to get the better of Carlos Ulberg in the opening round, but ‘Black Jag’ was able to land the better volume in round two. After 10 minutes it appeared the bout was all square. The final round saw both men find success, but after a close final five minutes, the judges awarded the decision in favor of Ulberg.

Official UFC London Results: Carlos Ulberg def. Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blachowicz vs. Ulberg’ below:

Polish power? Or Ulberg step up as a new contender? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 22, 2025

Locked in for this one 👀 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 22, 2025

I think Blachowicz uses his calf kicks and wrestling to pull out this victory #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 22, 2025

Jan better stop leaning back to evade or ulberg gone come with that straight right hand #ufclondon — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) March 22, 2025

Who you guys got? — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 22, 2025

Is somebody going to actually fight smh — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 22, 2025

19-19. All tied up. Who wants is more? #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 22, 2025

UFC fans hate my style bc i spend majority of my time going for takedowns and ground and pound… But EVERY fight i go for it!! Start fast and finish fast never playing it safe. Many times I win a few times I go to sleep. But this waiting to counter strike style is 👎🏿!#ufclondon — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) March 22, 2025

Wouldn’t want to be a judge right now #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 22, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Carlos Ulberg defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC London:

🥱🥱🥱 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 22, 2025

Don't agree with that decision and I thought Ulberg would win… But I dont think he did. Ran the whole fight trying to counter.. Jan controlled the cage from start to finish. #ufclondon — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) March 22, 2025

Congrats to Carlos U looked title fight ready — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 22, 2025

