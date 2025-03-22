Pros react after Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz at UFC London

By Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

Today’s UFC London event was co-headlined by a key light heavyweight bout between former division champ Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg.

Carlos Ulberg, Jan Blachowicz, UFC London, Results, UFC

Blachowicz (29-11-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since dropping a split decision loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July of 2023. The Polish powerhouse had gone 2-2-1 over his previous five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (12-1 MMA) entered tonight’s co-main event boasting a 7-fight win streak, his most previous victory being a unanimous decision win over Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to that, ‘Black Jag’ had scored a 12-second knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield in May of 2024.

Tonight’s UFC London co-main event resulted in a hard fought back-and-forth affair. Jan Blachowicz appeared to get the better of Carlos Ulberg in the opening round, but ‘Black Jag’ was able to land the better volume in round two. After 10 minutes it appeared the bout was all square. The final round saw both men find success, but after a close final five minutes, the judges awarded the decision in favor of Ulberg.

Official UFC London Results: Carlos Ulberg def. Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blachowicz vs. Ulberg’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Carlos Ulberg defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC London:

Who would you like to see Ulberg fight next following his victory over Blachowicz this evening in England?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Carlos Ulberg Jan Blachowicz UFC UFC London

Related

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards at UFC London

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025
Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Results, UFC
Sean Brady

UFC London Results: Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the welterweight main event between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady.

Carlos Ulberg
Jan Blachowicz

UFC London Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the co-main event bout between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Pros react after Kevin Holland defeats Gunnar Nelson at UFC London

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

Today’s UFC London main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

UFC London Results: Kevin Holland defeats Gunnar Nelson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson.

UFC London, Results, Leon Edwards, Sean Brady, UFC

UFC London: ‘Edwards vs. Brady’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025
Jon Jones, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Jon Jones becomes co-owner of Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing promotion: "Powerhouse of combat sports"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now a co-owner of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing fighting promotion.

Norma Dumont, Kayla Harrison
Norma Dumont

Norma Dumont pitches interim title fight against Kayla Harrison as division slows: "It's the fight that makes sense"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

With Julianna Pena on the shelf, Norma Dumont wants an interim UFC title fight against Kayla Harrison.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall pitches WWE crossover to promote long-awaited fight against Jon Jones: "Babyfaces versus heels"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants to work with the WWE to promote his fight against Jon Jones.

Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

UFC commentator thinks Jon Jones should be given ultimatum on Tom Aspinall fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 21, 2025

One UFC commentator believes it’s time for Jon Jones to defend UFC gold or retire.