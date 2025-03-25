Jan Blachowicz releases statement following controversial loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC London: “I’ll leave the verdict for discussion”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has released a statement following his loss to Carlos Ulberg.

The 42-year-old light-heavyweight made his return to the cage Saturday night at UFC London. Back for the first time since a split-decision loss to Alex Pereira in July 2023, Jan Blachowicz met the rising Carlos Ulberg. ‘Black Jag’ entered the octagon riding an eight-fight winning streak, last scoring a win over Volkan Oezdemir in November. Given Blachowicz’s shoulder injury last year and Ulberg’s momentum, the former champion entered the bout a heavy underdog.

However, it didn’t look that way on Saturday night. In the co-main event of UFC London, the two light-heavyweights went back and forth for three rounds. After 15 minutes of trading blows, it was Carlos Ulberg who emerged with a unanimous decision victory. However, the win didn’t come without some controversy. Online, many fighters and fans alike argued that Blachowicz deserved the win.

While the 42-year-old has famously had some troubles with the judges in the past, he’s not actually angry about his loss on Saturday. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Jan Blachowicz released a lengthy statement about his loss to Carlos Ulberg. In the statement, the light-heavyweight largely thanked his team and the UFC for support. However, Blachowicz also noted the controversy in his defeat over the weekend.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN PASSES ON UFC 315 COMMENTARY DUTIES IN CANADA: “I’D RATHER GO TO RUSSIA”



Jan Blachowicz releases statement following controversial decision loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC London

“This camp was one of the best I’ve had. I missed this, every part of this game.” Jan Blachowicz wrote on Instagram earlier this week following his loss at UFC London. “The welcome and support during fight week [at UFC London] from the whole [UFC] team was amazing – I knew you missed me, but I didn’t know it was like this! Thank you! More controversy on the record, as it turns out the approach to significant strikes doesn’t align with the actual meaning. I’ll leave the verdict for discussion. What happened in the stands after the announcement, and what’s happening online right now, is pretty telling.”

He continued, “I appreciate it, but the verdict is out there, and unfortunately, it will stay on my record. We keep moving forward, going for more. Your support has been huge, and I’ll remember this moment for a long time.”

For what it’s worth, media members were largely split on Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg on Saturday, according to MMADecisions. However, that likely means little to the Polish fighter, who is now winless in his last three bouts.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight? Do you think Jan Blachowicz deserved the nod over Carlos Ulberg?