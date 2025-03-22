UFC London Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the co-main event bout between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg.

Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since dropping a split decision loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July of 2023. The Polish powerhouse has gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (11-1 MMA) currently boasts a 7-fight win streak, his latest being a decision win over Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to that, ‘Black Jag’ was coming off a 12-second knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield in May of 2024.

Round one of the UFC London co-main event begins and the fighters trade low kicks to get things started. Carlos Ulberg with a combination and then a low kick. Jan Blachowicz comes forward and partially lands a right hook. Another exchange of low kicks. Jan’s was the harder of the two. Ulberg with a jab and then a low kick. Blachowicz answers with a pair of inside low kicks. He sneaks in a solid jab up the middle. Both men appear cautious of the others power. Ulberg goes to the body with a kick. The former champ with a jab to the body and then a hard low kick. Carlos Ulberg is on his back foot now. Jan Blachowicz with a jab to the chest. ‘Black Jag’ with a low kick in return. Another jab from the Polish standout. The fighters trade low kicks. Jan lands another. So does Carlos. Blachowicz with a high kick attempt that misses. Ulberg with a jab before the horn.

Round two of the UFC London co-main event begins and Carlos Ulberg lands a nice 1-2. The fighters proceed to trade a number of low kicks. Jan Blachowicz looks to establish his jab, but he’s struggling with his range. A good kick to the body from Ulberg. The former champ lands a pair of jabs to the body. A low kick lands in return for ‘Black Jag’. Jan looking to apply some pressure now. He lands a good left hook. Ulberg responds with a short jab. More low kicks from Blachowicz. He lands a nice jab and then another heavy low kick. Carlos Ulberg with a jab and then a pair of low kicks as Jan attempts to close the distance. Another nice jab to the body from the former champ. This is a close round. Ulberg continues to work some low kicks. He lands a jab up the middle and then a kick to the body. A low kick from the young contender. Jan Blachowicz with a low kick. He checks a return kick from Ulberg. Jan with a jab and then a low kick. Ulberg continues to chip away with good volume, but Blachowicz has been landing the harder shots it would seem. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC London co-main event begins and Jan Blachowicz lands a pair of hard calf kicks to start. It is likely anyone’s fight here. Carlos Ulberg with a jab to the body. Another low kick from the Polish powerhouse. He goes to the body with a jab. Ulberg shoots for a takedown, but Blachowicz stuffs it with ease. The fighters trade jabs. Ulberg goes to the body. They trade good shots in the pocket now. Jan goes back to the body and then lands a heavy low kick. More good jabs for Jan Blachowicz. He follows that up with a solid inside low kick. Carlos Ulberg continues to paw away with his jab. He goes for a low kick, but Jan checks it. The fighters continue to go back and forth strike for strike. Jan Blachowicz with a hard body kick. Ulberg with a low kick, but it is checked once again. He lands a nice jab and then another. Jan with a low kick. Carlos answers with one of his own. A nice jab from the former champ. He lands a left hook to the body. Ulberg with a low kick. A huge left hook from Blachowicz. THe horn sounds to end the fight. This is going to be a tough one for whoever takes the L here.

Official UFC London Results: Carlos Ulberg def. Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Ulberg fight next following his victory over Blachowicz this evening in England?