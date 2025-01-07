Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez shares prediction for potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight

By Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has shared his prediction for a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Cain Velasquez and Jon Jones

Jones vs Aspinall would be one of the biggest fights to make this year and many hope it will happen. UFC CEO Dana White has said he thinks the fight will happen, and if it does, many would be torn on who would win.

However, Cain Velasquez believes Jon Jones would remain the heavyweight champ and would beat Tom Aspinall in a potential fight.

“No, I don’t think he does,” Velasquez said to Ariel Helwani. “Just watching him, I kind of see his pattern a little bit, the way he strikes. I think Jon sees it too. Jon studies man, he does his homework, he’s a master of this, he analyzes things, he studies you over and over again. I think just for that reason, he is going to know what to do. So, I don’t think (Aspinall) beats Jon… The type of guy Jon Jones is, he studies him and he beats him.”

Cain Velasquez believes Jon Jones will find the holes in Tom Aspinall’s game and will be able to capitalize on it.

Dana White guarantees Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen

Even though Cain Velasquez thinks Jon Jones will beat Tom Aspinall, whether or not the fight will happen.

However, White has guaranteed Jones and Aspinall will fight in 2025, in what would likely be the biggest UFC fight of the year and quite some time.

“Yeah, I’ll say 100 percent (guaranteed),” White said after UFC Tampa about Jones-Aspinall. “100 percent (it’s a priority). I think it’s probably the biggest fight in heavyweight history, and it’s a massive in the history of the company, too. It’s a big fight.”

Jon Jones is coming off a knockout win over Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, is the current interim heavyweight champ.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Cain Velasquez Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

UFC stars Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho sparring

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira and middleweight contender Caio Borralho trade shots in sparring

BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2025
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the full UFC Seattle card which features a key bantamweight bout.

Colby Covington, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington loves the idea of facing 'weight bully' Michael Chandler next: "I just see him quitting"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington loves the idea of a fight against Michael Chandler.

Cain Velasquez
Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez explains decision to join Global Fight League in coaching role: "Something that has never been done"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up on his decision to join the GFL.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals UFC shot down offer to compete on Dana White's Contender Series: "He wasn't really interested"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee has opened up on his MMA comeback.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev addresses near-brawl with Nate Diaz at UFC 311 press conference: "What changed now?"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025
Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev makes it clear he will chase Ilia Topuria fight

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC star Movsar Evloev has made it clear that he wants to hunt down Ilia Topuria – regardless of the weight class.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili tipped to become bantamweight GOAT by coach

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has been tipped to become the greatest bantamweight all of time sooner rather than later.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler's spot in UFC rankings questioned by fellow lightweight

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC star Michael Chandler’s spot in the UFC lightweight rankings has been questioned by Grant Dawson.

Bo Nickal Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen wants to see Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev in the future

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has made it known that he believes Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev should happen in the future.