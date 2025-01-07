Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez shares prediction for potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has shared his prediction for a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Jones vs Aspinall would be one of the biggest fights to make this year and many hope it will happen. UFC CEO Dana White has said he thinks the fight will happen, and if it does, many would be torn on who would win.

However, Cain Velasquez believes Jon Jones would remain the heavyweight champ and would beat Tom Aspinall in a potential fight.

Cain Velasquez doesn't believe Tom Aspinall will beat Jon Jones.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/zHjeNOZlVU — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 7, 2025

“No, I don’t think he does,” Velasquez said to Ariel Helwani. “Just watching him, I kind of see his pattern a little bit, the way he strikes. I think Jon sees it too. Jon studies man, he does his homework, he’s a master of this, he analyzes things, he studies you over and over again. I think just for that reason, he is going to know what to do. So, I don’t think (Aspinall) beats Jon… The type of guy Jon Jones is, he studies him and he beats him.”

Cain Velasquez believes Jon Jones will find the holes in Tom Aspinall’s game and will be able to capitalize on it.